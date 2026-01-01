Company Profiles American Time & Signal Co. Schools, colleges, universities, healthcare and government facilities across the country count on American Time & Signal Co. to keep their clock systems up and running. From clock production to... Quinting Quinting has assumed a place in history by conceptualizing and creating the first transparent wrist-watch which is unique worldwide.Quinting, founded in 1993, was the brainchild of four Swiss... The Billable Hour Company The Billable Hour Company sells watches and clocks especially for lawyers and legal professionals. Their timepieces feature dials marked in six-minute increments—the same way many lawyers bill...