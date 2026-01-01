Products & Services

Within Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting

LaMar Lighting Company

Product

Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces...

Products & Services

AHP Lamp

AHP Lamp

Aihua America, Inc.

Product

Super high pressure mercury lamp used in the front and rear projection industry. Please call for pricing and availability.

Crestline Chandeliers

Crestline Chandeliers

Avalanche Ranch Light Company

$0.00Product

In this catelgory are 7 different sizes of chandeliers, from 18 inches in diameter to the 48 inch. The Crestline Chandelier Series are our most popular and oldest chandeliers, with many custom...

DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD

DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

Decorative light bollards

Decorative light bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety...

Decorative non lighted bollards

Decorative non lighted bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated...

Decorative street light poles

Decorative street light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO...

Decorative traffic signal poles

Decorative traffic signal poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles...

HID Lamps

HID Lamps

Aihua America, Inc.

Product

Variety of HID lamps including metal halide and high pressure soidum. Please contact us for an inventory and price list. Custom bulbs and private label services are also available.

LED

LED

Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

$0.00Service

LED lamps,LED Seven segment display,LED Dot Matrix,LED Light Bar,Outdoor Lamp Cluster , LED related products , suah as LED flashlight, LED headlamp, LED key chain, high power LED flashlight, LED...

lithium polymer batteries

lithium polymer batteries

Creup Technologies Ltd.

Product

More light weight, thinner and smaller, softcase packaging and great safety performance, higher energy density than classical Li-ion system, flexible & custom designs, no memory effect and long...

SC70-6LD

SC70-6LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

SOT223-3LD

SOT223-3LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

SOT23-3LD

SOT23-3LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design

Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

$10.00Product

Haichang Optotech has recently launched Jade Series Down light, which is a brand new LED fixture with ultra soft beam. The light body uses die casting aluminum. The light surface is paint with high...

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