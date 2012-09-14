PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
Electric Lamp Bulb & Part Manufacturing
Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
 
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
LaMar Lighting Company LaMar Lighting Company NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary... 
VISCO, Inc. VISCO, Inc. Eugene, OR
VISCO, Inc., established in 1947, has designed and produced fine ornamental outdoor lighting equipment for many years with installations... 
Aihua America, Inc. Aihua America, Inc. Bohemia, NY
Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has... 
Avalanche Ranch Light Company Avalanche Ranch Light Company Bellingham, WA
Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style... 
Creup Technologies Ltd. Creup Technologies Ltd. Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy... 
Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Seremban, Malaysia
A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization. 
Haichang Optotech Co., Limited Haichang Optotech Co., Limited Shenzhen, China
Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED... 
LEDtronics, Inc. LEDtronics, Inc. Torrance, CA
Since 1983 LEDtronics has been the leader in designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly low power (energy saving) usage, long... 
Lumastrobe Warning Lights Lumastrobe Warning Lights Midland Park, NJ
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude... 
Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., Ltd. Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., ... JiangSu, China
CCFL lamp manufactuer - Jright CCFL Products China Manufacturer and exporter of CCFL, Cold Cathode Light, CCFL Lamp, EEFL (External... 
Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd NINGBO, China
Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in LED area in China, located in Ningbo Jiangdong Hi-tech Park. The... 
US Lighting Group US Lighting Group (LXRT) Eastlake, OH
US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we... 
Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory Yancheng, China
Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory, established in 1998, is a professional manufacturer/exporter of sign & display products. Our... 
Zhenjiang Welkin Electronics Co., Ltd Zhenjiang Welkin Electronics Co., Ltd zhenjiang, China
Welkin Electronics, a F32T8 (T8, 32W, 120V/277V) Electronic Liner Fluorescent Ballasts manufacturer in China, plans to seek good cooperators... 
