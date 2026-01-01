Products & Services
Ceramic Coating
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Product
Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service