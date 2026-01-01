Company Profiles AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture used spare parts - Obsolete parts... BTMC Diesel Engine Parts Diesel engine parts and diesel engine overhaul and rebuild kits for marine engines, trucks and tractors. Cummins, Detroit, Caterpillar, Ford Tractor, Allis Chalmer, Case, Caterpillar, International,... Darcast Crankshaft Darcast Crankshaft Castings Foundries UK: The world leading Shell moulding crankshafts manufacturer. We are also expert manufacturer of engine components and automobile components. Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works It gives us immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a leading Manufacturer and Exporter in the area of Auto parts (Engine Parts) such as Cylinder Liner & Sleeves & other parts, having an Export... Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Dear Sir(s); We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin Engine Bearings Co., we would like to inform you that we...