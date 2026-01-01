Products & Services

Within Legal Services

Platinum Products & Services

Foreclosure Defense

Foreclosure Defense

Saunder & Associates, APC

Service

We are a Debt Relief Agency as designated under Federal Law. Saunders & Associates, APC, proudly helps working Americans from all walks of life file for Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 13...

Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty

Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty

Outsourced Paralegal Services

Service

Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet...

Gold Products & Services

Adroit-3.com

Adroit-3.com

ADROIT 3 Corp

$20.00Service

Adroit-3.com provides an economical, one hour, monetary dispute resolution system that assists a resolution to monetary disputes in one hour, anytime, anywhere.

Aurora workers’ compensation attorneys

Aurora workers’ compensation attorneys

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.

Service

At Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates, we know how frustrating and stressful it can be when your workers’ compensation claim is unfairly denied. You’ve been injured on the job,...

Healthcare Fraud Attorney

Healthcare Fraud Attorney

Griffin Durham Tanner Clarkson LLC

Service

Our healthcare fraud defense attorneys at Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson possess in-depth knowledge of federal and state government operations, despite their vast resources. Having collaborated...

Personal Injury Lawyers

Personal Injury Lawyers

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Service

A serious and unexpected personal injury is a devastating blow. Fortunately, the experienced New York personal injury lawyers at Napoli Shkolnik PLLC are available to help 24/7/365. Our aggressive...

Single-Family Home Purchase

Single-Family Home Purchase

Weclose

$1,590.00Service

Single-Family Home Purchase Fixed-Rate from $1,590.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent...

Single-Family Home Refinance

Single-Family Home Refinance

Weclose

$1,390.00Service

Single-Family Home Refinance Fixed-Rate from $1,390.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent...

Single-Family Home Sale

Single-Family Home Sale

Weclose

$1,290.00Service

Single-Family Home Sale Fixed-Rate from $1,290.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent all...

Weir & Kestner

Weir & Kestner

Weir & Kestner

Service

At Weir & Kestner Injury Lawyers, we know that injury victims need more than just a lawyer—they need a team that truly understands and advocates for them. As a trusted personal injury firm...

Products & Services

Alabama Civil Appeals

Alabama Civil Appeals

Pfeifer Law Offices

$0.00Service

In an Alabama civil appeal, the case will go before the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals or the Alabama Supreme Court (and sometimes both). Alabama appellate lawyer William L. Pfeifer, Jr., has been...

Alabama Criminal Appeals (Felony and Misdemeanor Charges in Circuit Court)

Alabama Criminal Appeals (Felony and Misdemeanor Charges in Circuit Court)

Pfeifer Law Offices

$0.00Service

Appealing a felony conviction in Alabama is a long and complex process controlled by numerous laws and strict rules of appellate court procedure. Alabama appellate attorney William L. Pfeifer, Jr.,...

Alabama Divorce Appeals and Family Court Issues

Alabama Divorce Appeals and Family Court Issues

Pfeifer Law Offices

$0.00Service

In Alabama divorce appeals, the divorce decree issued by the trial court will be reviewed by the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in Montgomery. In certain circumstances, the case may also be reviewed...

Alimony

Alimony

Hildebrand Law, PC

Service

Hildebrand Law, PC understands that collecting alimony is a difficult task and be exhausting. Allow one of your established attorneys help you with this process. Our attornery have over 40 years of...

Asset Protection

Asset Protection

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign...

Asset Protection

Asset Protection

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign...

Attorney at Law

Attorney at Law

Genis Abogados, S.C.

Service

General trial practice. Attorney at law.  Based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Book Publishing Law

Book Publishing Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with...

Business Formation

Business Formation

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes and resolutions.

Business Law

Business Law

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Business Formation Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to...

Child Custody

Child Custody

Hildebrand Law, PC

Service

Hildebrand Law, PC has a dedicated devotion to helping parents establish child custody. We understand that establishing custody can be exhausting. Hildebrand Law, PC is here to help you during your...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due...

Colorado Attorney Practice Areas

Colorado Attorney Practice Areas

Bloch & Chapleau

Service

Colorado Personal Injury Vail Colorado Ski Accident Attorney Colorado Automobile Accident Attorney Colorado Auto Injury Attorney Colorado Trucking Accident Attorney Colorado Semi-Accident...

Community Property

Community Property

Hildebrand Law, PC

Service

Hildebrand Law, PC focuses on how to establish community property in Arizona. We understand it is time consuming establishing community property within Arizona and that is why we are here to help.

Corporate and Transactions

Corporate and Transactions

Buckley King

Service

We believe that effective legal representation begins with investing time to understand your business - whether it is a startup or multi-national operation. We provide legal advice and...

Divorce Law

Divorce Law

Hildebrand Law, PC

Service

Hildebrand Law, PC is primarily focused on giving quality service to our customers. We understand that divorce is a difficult task and can be hard to deal with. Our attorney have over 40 years of...

Estate Planning

Estate Planning

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Life Asset Management – Estate Planning Successful Life Asset Management and Estate Planning require an understanding of many areas of law and how these areas relate to each other. Few law...

Film / Television Law

Film / Television Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all...

Foreclosure Prevention Counseling

Foreclosure Prevention Counseling

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Aurora

Service

Foreclosure can occur when payments become three to four or more months late, depending on the mortgage terms. If you are in danger of immediate foreclosure, talk to a Consumer Credit Counseling...

Forensic Investigations

Forensic Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Product

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of...

Immigration Services, Employment Visas, Study Visas, Family Visas, Tier 1 Visas, Tier 2 Visas, Touri

Immigration Services, Employment Visas, Study Visas, Family Visas, Tier 1 Visas, Tier 2 Visas, Touri

Capital Visas

Service

Capital Visas is the UK's Leading Immigration Authority with a distinct presence in the UK immigration industry. We assist in a wide range of UK immigration services, providing specialist advice and...

Internal investigations

Internal investigations

Michael L. Buckner Law Firm

$0.00Service

The Michael L. Buckner Law Firm can assist you with resolving issues that require in-depth investigation or fact-finding. Our internal investigation team includes an attorney, licensed private...

Jury Consulting

Jury Consulting

Persuadium

Service

We have provided jury consulting services since the mid-1990s. Our clients include the largest law firms and corporations in the world.

Legal Services

Legal Services

Wilcox Legal Group, P.C.

Service

Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. offers litigation, transactional and negotiation services in the business, consumer and personal arenas.  We have attorneys whose practices emphasize business services...

Litigation Graphics

Litigation Graphics

Persuadium

Service

Our firm was founded as one of the first trial graphics firms in 1995. We helped create and continue to define the industry.

Music Law

Music Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

LaPolt Law, P.C. handles all types of transactional areas of music industry business - from negotiating and preparing agreements, to assisting clients with making crucial creative and financial...

Paternity

Paternity

Hildebrand Law, PC

Service

Hildebrand Law, PC is focused on helping parents establish paternity. We understand that establishing paternity in the state of Arizona can be extremely time consuming and difficult. Contact one of...

Professional Development Training

Professional Development Training

Michael L. Buckner Law Firm

$0.00Service

The Michael L. Buckner Law Firm can work with you to develop and conduct education and training seminars and workshops that produce measurable and dramatic results for any organization. Our advisors...

Seven Signs of Lying - CD

Seven Signs of Lying - CD

MAC Investigations

$14.95Product

How can YOU tell what is a LIE and what is the TRUTH? Join Private Investigator, Michael Coller, as he gives you the "7 Signs of Lying." Mr. Coller plants his 20 years of experience and...

Suspicious or Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations

Suspicious or Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

Insurance companies from both the Life and Health, and Property and Casualty arenas consistently refer their adjustors to International Investigators, Inc. for the investigation of suspected...

Taxation

Taxation

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Tax Planning Our firm has over 30 years of educational and practical experience in tax planning for both individuals and businesses. Dr. Meyer has taught in the area of tax planning at the University...

Taxation - Tax Law

Taxation - Tax Law

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Tax Planning Our firm has over 30 years of educational and practical experience in tax planning for both individuals and businesses. Dr. Meyer has taught in the area of tax planning at the University...

Title Production

Title Production

Cybersoft, Inc.

Service

Cybersoft provides a complete range of processing services for the title insurance industry. Our services include the preparation of title reports, commitments, guarantees, and even policies and...

Trial Technicians/Technology

Trial Technicians/Technology

Persuadium

Service

Experienced trial technicians help make trial presentations run smoothly. Our trial technician team operates internationally and are familiar with most federal courts. Our hot seat operators are...

Trust, Will, Probate

Trust, Will, Probate

Kent W. Meyer Law

Service

Life Asset Management – Estate Planning Successful Life Asset Management and Estate Planning require an understanding of many areas of law and how these areas relate to each other. Few law...

Video Production & Listing Service for Lawyers

Video Production & Listing Service for Lawyers

Local Lawyer Guide

Product

Local Lawyer Guide offers a professional video production product coupled with a listing service for lawyers across the country.

Products & Services 1 - 48 of 48