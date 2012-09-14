|
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
end grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Service
4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Product
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd
Product
Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
$0.00 - Product
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR.
Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Joinery, from RR Joinery
Service
RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out installations.
Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd
Product
Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
worktops, from Lafor Wood Products
Service
Sturdy beech wood work tops, 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" and 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8', 10' long.
