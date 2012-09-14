PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wood Kitchen Cabinet & Countertop Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Global Exports Global Exports Jodhpur, India
Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global... 
Kitchen Cabinet Mart Kitchen Cabinet Mart Oakland, CA
We offer consumers a wide array of kitchen cabinetry products for sale, and allow homeowners to find local kitchen contractors. 
Lafor ltd Lafor ltd Piatra Neamt, Romania
Manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood lumber, hardwood edge glued panels, countertops, kitchen islands, butcher blocks, chopping blocks,... 
Lafor Wood Products Lafor Wood Products New Westminster, Canada
Distributor of butcher blocks, kitchen countertops, hardwood tops, kitchen islands tops, end grain butcher blocks, tabletops, chopping blocks,... 
Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc. Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc. Elk Grove Village, IL
Owen Custom Cabinetry concentrates on high-end architectural custom cabinetry and commercial casework applications. As one of only a few... 
Quality Granite & Marble Inc Quality Granite & Marble Inc Suwanee, GA
Quality Granite & Marble, Inc. Is a small family-run business that first started about 10 years ago on the construction field working... 
RR Joinery RR Joinery Staines, United Kingdom
RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating... 
Yekalon Industry Inc Yekalon Industry Inc Shenzhen, China
Yekalon Industry Inc is a Chinese leading manufacturer with top-ranking technologies. We are specialized in producing and developing wood... 
