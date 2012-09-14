|
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$115.00 - Product
The Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, boards, axles, wheels, gears, pulleys, sticks, wires, sensors, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, lamp, switches, RCX, motors, IC 2051,...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$95.00 - Product
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$55.00 - Product
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
Technology & Design Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$85.00 - Product
The technology & design education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, student guide and etc to build 30 models:
1. Table. 2. Ladder. 3. Tea Table. 4. Framework.
Technology & Design Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$35.00 - Product
The technology & design education kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, teacher guide and etc to build 5 models:
1. House
2. Separate System
3. Fire Room
4. Merry...
