Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) , from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.

$115.00

The Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, boards, axles, wheels, gears, pulleys, sticks, wires, sensors, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, lamp, switches, RCX, motors, IC 2051,...

Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition) , from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.

$95.00

The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...

Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition) , from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.

$55.00

Technology & Design Education Kit (Student Edition) , from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.

$85.00

The technology & design education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, student guide and etc to build 30 models: 1. Table. 2. Ladder. 3. Tea Table. 4. Framework.