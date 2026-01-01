Products & Services

Within Gasket, Packing, & Sealing Device Manufacturing

Products & Services

Business Service

Business Service

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Service

We are glad to provide the business service for agent , distributor and China office . we are glad to help you to find factories in China and contact with them for you. or we are glad to do...

Copper ring washer kit , hardware assortment, DIY assortment

Copper ring washer kit , hardware assortment, DIY assortment

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$5.00Product

We are leader exporter and supplier for copper ring washer set assortment , and hardware assortment , DIY hardware set . we can supply the hardware assortment according to customers...

flexible graphite sheet

flexible graphite sheet

Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD

Product

Weilite flexible graphite is made from flake graphite with high carbon content which is gone through chemical treatment, expanding under high temperature and then rolling.It has the characteristics...

Marine Mechanica Seals

Marine Mechanica Seals

Norton Wells

Product

SEALS: Norton Wells specialise in the efficient sourcing of genuine replacement mechanical seals from around the world. Representing all the major mechanical seal manufacturers, we offer vessel...

mechanical seal

mechanical seal

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Service

manufacturer of mechanical seal,seal and concerned materials SIC. Please contact Paul Xu (paul_tsu dot hotmail dot com) or contact Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Mechanical seal,SSIC,T.C.,SIC,Carbon

Mechanical seal,SSIC,T.C.,SIC,Carbon

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

Manufacturer of mechanical seal,shaft seal,sealing materials SSIC,SIC,TC from China. AEGIS MECHANICAL SEAL www.a-seal.com info@a-seal.com

Non asbestos sheet

Non asbestos sheet

Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD

Product

Reinforced non asbestos sheet (non asbestos sheet with tinplate core insert tanged or flat) Non asbestos gasket paper 

Polyurethane Bearing Covers

Polyurethane Bearing Covers

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

Description: Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. manufactures Polyurethane Bearing Covers of varying sizes, and hardnesses. We will convert your Bearing into an Idler Roller with a simple...

Rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , o-ring kits , gland packings

Rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , o-ring kits , gland packings

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$1.50Product

RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products . currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits , rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are...

Rubber o-ring , o-ring cord, rubber cord, o-ring kit, o-ring splicing kit

Rubber o-ring , o-ring cord, rubber cord, o-ring kit, o-ring splicing kit

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$2.00Product

RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products . currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits , rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are glad...

rubber products

rubber products

Star Seals Co,.Ltd

$0.00Product

We are supplier of rubber products: 1) Rubber sheet, rubber mat, stable mat, horse mat, cow mat, epdm sheet, sbr sheet, silicone sheet, vition sheet, etc 2) door seals, window seals, rubber extrusion...

Rubber sheets

Rubber sheets

Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD

Product

Weilite can offer various rubber sheets, General rubber sheet,Silicon rubber sheet, Fluorine rubber sheet, Neoprene rubber sheet,Cloth or metal mesh insertion rubber sheets.

Spiral wound gasket, ring joint gasket, Graphite reinforced gasket

Spiral wound gasket, ring joint gasket, Graphite reinforced gasket

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Product

We are glad to introduce ourselves as a leader manufacutrer and exporter for sealing material field . we have full ability to supply  you the follows sealing products as powerful price and...

Urethane Belts

Urethane Belts

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

AUTI manufactures urethane belting that will keep your Equipment performing at maximum efficiency. We design new applications, and retrofits for your existing machinery. At AUTI we will...

Urethane Bottle Capper Inserts for Bottle Capping Machines

Urethane Bottle Capper Inserts for Bottle Capping Machines

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of polyurethane bottle capper inserts for various bottle capping machines. 60A Polyurethane, and other hardnesses are available.

Urethane Rollers

Urethane Rollers

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

AUTI is a leading manufacturer of high quality, and long lasting urethane rollers. We offer High Grip (high co-efficient of friction) rollers with a precision ground to drive your products.

Urethane Wheels

Urethane Wheels

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

The urethane wheels that we manufacture using polyurethane can be made to suit your needs. We can produce urethane wheels of various shapes, hardnesses, colors, and sizes. We specialize in the...

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