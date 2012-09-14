PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Gasket, Packing, & Sealing Device Manufacturing
Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Ningbo, China
Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Located in Ningbo, China, is the major manufacturer & server of mechanical seals and concerned materials,... 
Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. Ozark, MO
Applied Urethane Technology Inc. (AUTI). AUTI is a Maryland-based manufacturer of custom molded castable urethane. Parts manufactured include:... 
Boron Rubbers India Ltd. Boron Rubbers India Ltd. Bhavnagar, India
We introduce ourselves as leading manufacturers of all type of Rubber Molded Sheeting. We are in this field of Rubber Molded Sheeting with... 
Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD CIXI, China
Cixi Weilite Sealing Mateial Co.,Ltd is one of leading gaskets and gasket materials manufacturer in China.  Our main products: Gasket... 
Flow Dry Technology Flow Dry Technology BROOKVILLE, OH
Flow Dry Technology is a leading component manufacturer with operations headquartered in the Dayton, Ohio area. They manufacture gaskets,... 
Lauren Manufacturing Lauren Manufacturing New Philadelphia, OH
Lauren Manufacturing is a gasket and seal manufacturer certified to ISO/TS 16949:2002, ISO 9001:2000, & ISO 14001:2004. Lauren manufactures... 
Norton Wells Norton Wells Windsor, United Kingdom
UK based suppliers of cartridge and marine mechanical seals, offering genuine replacement seals for marine applications. Brands include... 
Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao, China
We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products,... 
Quantum Rubber Products Corporation Quantum Rubber Products Corporation Philippines
Quantum Rubber Products Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber moulded products and steel fabrication.  Management has... 
Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd. Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd. Cixi, China
Rilson Business Limited is an enterprise which specialized in developing hardware kits, sealing material, plastic and rubber field. It located... 
Shercon, Inc. Shercon, Inc. Cypress, CA
Shercon manufactures OEM Rubber Products for use in the automotive, heavy agricultural equipment, appliance, fluid control and plumbing... 
Star Seals Co,.Ltd Star Seals Co,.Ltd QIngdao, China
Star seals co. ltd is one of the largest factories of rubber products in china including: 1) rubber sheeting (SBR, NBR, SIlicone, EPDM,... 
Tekna Seal, LLC Tekna Seal, LLC
Tekna Seal, located in Minneapolis, is a custom manufacturer of glass to metal and ceramic to metal seals used for vacuum tight electrical... 
