100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and Medicinal...

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at...

100% Pure, Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from NatureBase AD

$0.00 - Product

NatureBase AD is a Bulgarian manufacturer of pure, natural rose water obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh Roza Damascena petals. So, in the above process there are no additives or solvents used,...

Bulgarian Lavender Oil , from Alteya Group

Product

Highest Quality 100% pure and natural Bulgarian Lavender Oil from the 2006 harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...

Bulgarian Lavender Water , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural state-certified Bulgarian Lavender Water. We offer the finest quality lavender water at the industry lowest direct prices.

Bulgarian Rose Absolute , from Alteya Group

Product

Highest Quality 100% pure Bulgarian Rose Absolute from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...

Gift Certificates for EclipseSpa Products , from EclipseSpa

$0.00 - Product

Give the gift of a wonderful shopping experience with EclipseSpa.com! Perfect for the last minute shopper, our gift certificates can be printed and hand delivered or emailed to that special someone. You...

Haircare , from LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

$3.00 - Product

Our handcrafted items are produced w/ organic and wildcrafted ingredients. Virgin Coconut Oil, Monoi de Tahiti, Brocolli Seed Oil and Rice Bran Oil are a few of our staples. Animal by-products are not...

Natural Handmade Soap , from EclipseSpa

$6.95 - Product

Try our custom handmade olive oil soaps. They are scented with pure essential oils that will make you smell good. We use cold pressed olive oil, wild and organic herbs, and other natural ingredients that...