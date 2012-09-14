PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fragrance
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Fragrance
Alteya Group Alteya Group Elmhurst, IL
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and... 
Anita Grant Ltd Anita Grant Ltd Wooburn Green, United Kingdom
AnitaGrant.com was created on the 5th of December 2005, by the all round self-proclaimed-cosmetic-label -reader-ingredient junkie-mixtress,... 
EclipseSpa EclipseSpa Danville, CA
Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the... 
LaVida Given By Nature, LLC LaVida Given By Nature, LLC Schenectady, NY
Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and... 
NatureBase AD NatureBase AD Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils... 
VLine Cosmetics Inc. VLine Cosmetics Inc. San Diego, CA
VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women... 
