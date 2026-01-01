Company Profiles Alteya Group Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and rose water. The company owns several rose plantations in the... Anita Grant Ltd AnitaGrant.com was created on the 5th of December 2005, by the all round self-proclaimed-cosmetic-label -reader-ingredient junkie-mixtress, Anita. It wasn't until she blistered her hands... EclipseSpa Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the ultimate spa experience at home with organic, healthy, and... LaVida Given By Nature, LLC Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and ayurvedic haircare preparations. Although our main focus is... NatureBase AD Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils are obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh flowers. So,... VLine Cosmetics Inc. VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women who know the difference and demand the best.