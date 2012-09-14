|
|Alteya Group Elmhurst, IL
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and...
|Anita Grant Ltd Wooburn Green, United Kingdom
AnitaGrant.com was created on the 5th of December 2005, by the all round self-proclaimed-cosmetic-label -reader-ingredient junkie-mixtress,...
|EclipseSpa Danville, CA
Turn your bath into an Organic Spa.
At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the...
|LaVida Given By Nature, LLC Schenectady, NY
Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and...
|
|NatureBase AD Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy.
All the oils...
|VLine Cosmetics Inc. San Diego, CA
VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women...
