Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...

Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...

Artistry of Makeup Program , from EI, School of Professional Makeup

$18,685.00

EI, School of Professional Makeup www.ei.edu This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...

Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...

Confidential Document Shredding , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Shredding and disposal of confidential documents.

Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

The A to Z of what does the practice of dermatology include. In order to be part of the healthcare team graduates must learn...

Dissertation Editing , from Redmark Editing

$7.00

PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...

Group Island Tours , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Group island tours for challenged individuals.

Habilitation-Supported Employment , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Competitive-wage opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.

How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

This course will assist certified estheticians, nurses, and career professionals in making the transition from beauty and health care providers to medical esthetics practitioners. The intent and purpose...

Online Electrical Training Test Papers , from Bycon Ltd

Bycon offer online, electrical, multiple-choice and written question papers. Each paper has 30 sample questions. They have been prepared by Bycon Ltd lecturers to give students a good idea of the type...

Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Patient coordinators / clinical coordinators are highly-sought out by cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists and other practitioners offering medically-driven, physical enhancement services. Learn all you...

Personal Assistant , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Personal Assistant services for developmentally disabled individuals.

Personal Assistant - Chore , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Personal Assistant - Chore services for developmentally disabled individuals.

Shredded Packing Materials , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Used newspaper, shredded into value-added packing materials.

Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

70 million women (8000 a day) are now entering or experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is the largest segment of the female consumer market. The financially successful esthetician/nurse can not afford...

Ti Leaves and Foliage , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Assorted ti leaves and other foliage at wholesale prices.