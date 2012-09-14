|
Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...
Artistry of Makeup Program, from EI, School of Professional Makeup
$18,685.00 - Service
EI, School of Professional Makeup
www.ei.edu
This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...
Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...
Dissertation Editing, from Redmark Editing
$7.00 - Service
PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words.
Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering.
For...
Group Island Tours, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Group island tours for challenged individuals.
Online Electrical Training Test Papers, from Bycon Ltd
Service
Bycon offer online, electrical, multiple-choice and written question papers. Each paper has 30 sample questions. They have been prepared by Bycon Ltd lecturers to give students a good idea of the type...
Personal Assistant, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Personal Assistant services for developmentally disabled individuals.
Personal Assistant - Chore, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Personal Assistant - Chore services for developmentally disabled individuals.
Ti Leaves and Foliage, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Product
Assorted ti leaves and other foliage at wholesale prices.
Transportation, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Transportation services for developmentally challenged individuals.