PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Technical & Trade Schools

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...
Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...
Artistry of Makeup Program Artistry of Makeup Program, from EI, School of Professional Makeup
$18,685.00 - Service
EI, School of Professional Makeup www.ei.edu This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...
Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...
Confidential Document Shredding Confidential Document Shredding, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Shredding and disposal of confidential documents.
Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
The A to Z of what does the practice of dermatology include. In order to be part of the healthcare team graduates must learn...
Dissertation Editing Dissertation Editing, from Redmark Editing
$7.00 - Service
PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...
Group Island Tours Group Island Tours, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Group island tours for challenged individuals.
Habilitation-Supported Employment Habilitation-Supported Employment, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Competitive-wage opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.
How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
This course will assist certified estheticians, nurses, and career professionals in making the transition from beauty and health care providers to medical esthetics practitioners. The intent and purpose...
Online Electrical Training Test Papers Online Electrical Training Test Papers, from Bycon Ltd
Service
Bycon offer online, electrical, multiple-choice and written question papers. Each paper has 30 sample questions. They have been prepared by Bycon Ltd lecturers to give students a good idea of the type...
Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Patient coordinators / clinical coordinators are highly-sought out by cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists and other practitioners offering medically-driven, physical enhancement services. Learn all you...
Personal Assistant Personal Assistant, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Personal Assistant services for developmentally disabled individuals.
Personal Assistant - Chore Personal Assistant - Chore, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Personal Assistant - Chore services for developmentally disabled individuals.
Shredded Packing Materials Shredded Packing Materials, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Product
Used newspaper, shredded into value-added packing materials.
Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
70 million women (8000 a day) are now entering or experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is the largest segment of the female consumer market. The financially successful esthetician/nurse can not afford...
Ti Leaves and Foliage Ti Leaves and Foliage, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Product
Assorted ti leaves and other foliage at wholesale prices.
Transportation Transportation, from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.
Service
Transportation services for developmentally challenged individuals.
Products & Services 1 - 18 of 18 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help