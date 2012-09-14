Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate... non ferrous metal products , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal and... non ferrous metal scrap , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap. PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,... Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don't know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...


