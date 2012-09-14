|
|
|
|Global Integrated Solutions Labourdonnais, Mauritius
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS...
|
|Graceteen International Co.Ltd RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD.
We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap.
We sell
1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,...
|
|Lucky Strike Resources Ltd (LKY.V) Vancouver, Canada
Lucky Strike Resources Ltd.
China is the world’s largest consumer of resources. Mongolia directly north of China, is in early stages...
|
|St. Elias Mines (sli) Vancouver, Canada
St. Elias Mines Ltd. is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral...
|
|Trusted Bullion Minster, OH
Trusted Bullion™ is an Ohio-based precious metals company specializing in gold and silver bullion coins and bars. Servicing large...
|Companies 1 - 5 of 5
|Page: 1