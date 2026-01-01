Company Profiles Global Integrated Solutions Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world... Graceteen International Co.Ltd We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire, sheet, plate, tube,bar, fasten etc.) 2)master... Lucky Strike Resources Ltd Lucky Strike Resources Ltd. China is the world’s largest consumer of resources. Mongolia directly north of China, is in early stages of economic transformation subsequent to Mongolia’s... St. Elias Mines St. Elias Mines Ltd. is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral properties. St. Elias currently owns, or has options to... Trusted Bullion Trusted Bullion™ is an Ohio-based precious metals company specializing in gold and silver bullion coins and bars. Servicing large and small customers, and specializing in high volume purchases,...