Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...
Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...