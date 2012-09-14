|
|
|
|
Architecture, from The TPA Design Company
Service
Designing buildings for both traditional & contemporary situations, including work on listed buildings
|
|
|
|
Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00 - Product
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
|
|
|
|
colletta di castelbianco (SV), from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system
Colletta is truly unique.
It is a medieval...
|
|
|
|
Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed, from LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery
$549.00 - Product
Framed Size: 27½ x 27½
Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black
Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner
Autographed by Derek Jeter
Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity
In the midst of baseball’s...
|
|
|
|
dominio san sebastiano, from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park
Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...
|
|
|
|
Interior Design, from ViscontiDesignGroup
Service
Hourly Consultation or Per Project
Architectural evaluation & value engineering of design & detail
Space planning & architectural detailing
Turnkey interior specification of building materials...
|
|
|
|
|
Maniero di melezzole (TR), from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family.
Luxuriate in the green hearth of...
|
|
|
|
Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ), from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
A meticulous restoration project in the Abruzzo mountains has brought new life to this historic small country town.
Building on the extraordinary experience of what is probably the most sought-after Albergo...