Disposable WindBlocker Chafer (set of 20), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$135.95
• Easy foldout design
• Protection from open flame
• Inexpensive
• Disposable
• Reusable
• Ultra light-weight (7 oz)
• Very strong
• Folds flat
• Flame/burn...
Get-a-Grip™ Buffet/Food Pan Handles (10 Pair), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$179.95
• Avoid Burns
• Safer
• Sanitary
• Dishwasher Safe
• Easy to Clean
• Convenient
• Fits Steam Tables
• Stronger & Durable
• Lid-Friendly
• Stackable
•...
The WindBlocker Chafer (set of six chafers), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$299.70
- One piece unit, constructed with light weight aluminum.
- Having four-sided walls with the ability to close flat for space saving storage.
- Permanently attached is a fuel cell table with two fuel cell...
