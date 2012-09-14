|
|
|
|
Disposable WindBlocker Chafer (set of 20), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$135.95 - Product
• Easy foldout design
• Protection from open flame
• Inexpensive
• Disposable
• Reusable
• Ultra light-weight (7 oz)
• Very strong
• Folds flat
• Flame/burn...
|
|
|
|
Get-a-Grip™ Buffet/Food Pan Handles (10 Pair), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$179.95 - Product
• Avoid Burns
• Safer
• Sanitary
• Dishwasher Safe
• Easy to Clean
• Convenient
• Fits Steam Tables
• Stronger & Durable
• Lid-Friendly
• Stackable
•...
|
|
|
|
The WindBlocker Chafer (set of six chafers), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$299.70 - Product
- One piece unit, constructed with light weight aluminum.
- Having four-sided walls with the ability to close flat for space saving storage.
- Permanently attached is a fuel cell table with two fuel cell...
|
|
|
|
|
Catering, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
Service
Elegant Eats offers the finest in in-home catering. Whether you want a romantic dinner for two, or an event for up to 75 of your friends or associates, having your own Personal Chef there to guide the...
|
|
|
|
Cooking Classes, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$25.00 - Service
Chef Shelley will work closely with you to ensure a successful, enjoyable event.
She provides professional instruction including “tricks of the trade” insights, special techniques, and...
|
|
|
|
Personal Chef Service, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$350.00 - Service
Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service helps solve the nightly “What’s for dinner?” problem for busy professionals, families on the go, people with special dietary needs and restrictions,...