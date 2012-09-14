Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International



Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

Bionpad , from Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

$450.00

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce inflammation...

Bonjigar , from Herbion International



Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International



Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica , from Herbion International



Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Insty - Herbal Tea , from Herbion International



Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.

Intellan , from Herbion International



Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis rich...

Linkus Lozenges , from Herbion International



Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough. Linkus...

Linkus Syrup , from Herbion International



Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their well-balanced...

Oxygen Mini Vaporizer by Air-2 and Vapir , from VapeWorld

$124.99

The Vapir Oxygen Vaporizer is the most affordable digitally powered vaporizer on the market. Providing pocket sized mobile vaporization the Vapir Oxygen Vaporizer is the latest project from Vapir Vaporizers.

Stop Smoking , from AcuAids

$39.99

AcuAids therapy is considered a non-medical procedure combining the affects of acupuncture hypnosis and Neuroprogramming.Treatment with AcuAids acupuncture therapy helps to promote the release of endorphins...

Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer w/ Inflation Kit , from VapeWorld

$149.99

The Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer is one of the most advanced vaporizers on the market today and is setting the standard on what vaporizers should be. The affordable Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer features a ceramic...

Vaporfection Stealth 2 Digital VDS Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$540.00

The Vaporfection Stealth 2 VDS Digital Vaporizer is a great vape for all users ranging from novice to expert. It is ISO certified and has an all new digital control system, with digital readout for complete...

Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Digital Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$399.00

The Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Digital Vaporizer is a great vape for all users ranging from novice to expert. It is ISO certified and has a calibrated digital module thermometer display. Each vaporizer...

Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$299.00

The Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Vaporizer is a great vape for all users ranging from novice to expert. Each vaporizer is tested by the manufacturer for quality assurance and performs to the highest standards.

Vapormatic Deluxe Vapir Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$299.99

The VaporMatic Deluxe has an extremely stylish design with chrome accents and stainless steel for a retro look. It also comes complete with an illuminated LCD screen on the front of the vaporizer that...