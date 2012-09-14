Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Colors Of Night , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This collaborative effort from Zee, Zoe and Kyle is an exciting and unique marriage of visual and sonic art. The collection features compositions by Zee, Zoe & Kyle, each inspired by the paintings... Cool Christmas , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This enchanting album contains 12 instrumental versions of some of the most popular Christmas standards. The mood is magical and will fill your soul with the spirit of the season. Ellington By Request , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

If you like the unmistakable soul and passion of Duke Ellington's music, you will love this CD!! Bobby Zee & Zoe have done it again with this tribute to one of America's Greatest Composers, Duke Ellington. Night Grooves , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This soulful presentation from Zoe offers 14 originals, featuring performances on guitar enhanced by the talent of many of L.A.'s finest players-- all dedicated to the romantic sounds of the night. Piano After Dark , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This engaging release from Bobby Zee will capture your heart and soul with 12 original compositions played by the composer on acoustic piano. Inspired and romantic melodies await the listener at every... Rat Pack By Request , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This offering from Morpheus Music treats you to instrumental jazz versions of the Rat Pack's best from "Fly Me To The Moon" and "The Lady Is a Tramp" to "It Had To Be You." Sarandipity , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

A collection of original instrumental love songs that will relax your mind and your soul. This album was a gift of love full of meaningful moments. The songs have names that remind us of special moments... Sicmatic: Children of the World , from INJT Inc.

$10.99

He is the grandson of former Liberian President William R Tolbert. A Song Writers Hall of Fame Winner (In 99’ he placed 3rd throughout all five boroughs in NYC), two commercial releases, he produces and... Skylark , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

On Gigi's first solo album, "Skylark", she brings a unique fresh style to the beautiful old jazz standards. Her captivating sound combined by the melding of Hip Hop, Modern Jazz and R&B,... Standards In The Key Of Cool , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

A collection of instrumental jazz acoustic standards, ballads, and one original composition. The moods are mellow and romantic, the sounds are infectious. Torch Songs , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This exciting addition to our label is the first vocal standards album from Morpheus Music. It features a bright new singer named Christy Mauro covering some of the greatest Torch songs around. Songs like,... Products 1 - 11 of 11 Page: 1

