|INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception...
|
|Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company...
|
|Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment...
|
|Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ...
|
|Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,...
|
|Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz.
|
|No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money...
|
|Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music...
|
|Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.
|
|SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based...
|
|SKS Music Canada
SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks.
|
|Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.
|
|Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company.
We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is...
|
|Wingnut Media Group, Inc. San Diego, Ca
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated...
