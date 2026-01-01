Company Profiles INJT Inc. INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception of a song, to releasing it into the marketplace, we have... Jus Press Play Ent. Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company also offers the following services: Music Production,... Lo-Down Entertainment Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment (through the Lo Down Record Label) is poised to... Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. Loud Dust releases recordings in various genres of... Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution, Promotion y Professional Development. Our goal is to... Morpheus Music The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. While major record labels have offered contracts to both... No Go Productions A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money to fund their projects on their own by producing it ourselves... Quintessential Media Group QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music production, recording, mastering, marketing, music... Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. SDMP Records SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based on their music. Good music is good music anyway you look... SKS Music SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks. Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing. Underground Memphis KSW Productions Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is continuing to broaden due to the, “now overwhelming... Wingnut Media Group, Inc. Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated approach, we will produce the best quality of music,...