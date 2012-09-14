PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Motion Picture & Sound Recording > Sound Recording > Record Production
 
Record Production
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Record Production
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
INJT Inc. INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception... 
Jus Press Play Ent. Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company... 
Lo-Down Entertainment Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment... 
Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ... 
Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,... 
Morpheus Music Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. 
No Go Productions No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money... 
Quintessential Media Group Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music... 
Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. 
SDMP Records SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based... 
SKS Music SKS Music Canada
SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks. 
Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.  
Underground Memphis KSW Productions Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is... 
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. Wingnut Media Group, Inc. San Diego, Ca
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated... 
Companies 1 - 14 of 14 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help