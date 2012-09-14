|
|
|
|
CVPlus Visual recruitment software, from Swiftpro
$995.00
Designed to make busy recruiters far more effective sales professionals, CVPlus Visual recruitment software manages all aspects of front office operations.
All key business information is clearly displayed...
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll Timesheet, from Pacific Timesheet
Pacific Payroll Timesheet is a single integrated solution that manages all aspects of payroll time tracking and payroll time processing - from time capture, time off tracking, accruals, rules calculations...
|
|
|
|
Project Time Tracking, from Pacific Timesheet
Pacific Project Timesheet is simple, flexible, and easy to use. It allows project managers to easily create and manage portfolios, products, customers, projects and tasks.
|
|
|
|
SaaS Timesheet Software, from Pacific Timesheet
Pacific Timesheet, using advanced SaS 70 certified cloud computing platforms, is delivering SaaS Timesheet for payroll time tracking, time and attendance, time off and absence management, and project time...
|
|
|
|
Time and Attendance Software, from Pacific Timesheet
Pacific timesheet significantly streamlines and reduces the cost of employee time and attendance tracking. Biometric time clocks and smart cards authenticate clock ins and clock outs. Dashboards allow...
|
|
|
|
Time Off Management Software, from Pacific Timesheet
Pacific Timesheet time off and absence management provides a comprehensive solution unmatched in industry today.