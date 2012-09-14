PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Personal Services Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...
Public Relations Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events, from Sales Experts, Inc.

Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...
Business Funding Business Funding, from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Funding is crucial to the success of any business. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular may find themselves struggling without proper funding. Fortunately, business owners and managers in New...
Business Plan Templates Business Plan Templates, from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Use the free template from Business.govt.nz to develop the business plan that will guide your business for years to come.
Candidate Sourcing Candidate Sourcing, from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC

Outsourcing of candidate identification and general screening for specific assignments.
Career Coaching Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions

Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy
Child Care Child Care, from Delegate Source

Delegate Source uses Red Cross certified childcare delegates. Whether it's occasional babysitting, regular babysitting, a full-time nanny, child pick-up or drop-off, our delegates are standing by to cater...
CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds, from Discovery Data

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...
Culinary Services Culinary Services, from Delegate Source

Delegate Source offers the benefit of in-home dining with a personal chef or catering services. Just visit www.delegatesource.com for details.
Data-Driven Market Insight Data-Driven Market Insight, from Discovery Data

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...
Email Marketing and Tracking Email Marketing and Tracking, from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC

Delivery of client email messages in coordinated fashion with sales team.
Employee Satisfaction Surveys Employee Satisfaction Surveys, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...
Errands Errands, from Delegate Source

Everyone has errands to get done. But your time is precious, let Delegate Source take care of the things you don't want to do. Go to www.delegatesource.com for details.
Executive Recruiting Executive Recruiting, from Palladian International, LLC

Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment talent...
Executive Search (retained) Executive Search (retained), from Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00
Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch. If...
Financial Services Industry Database Financial Services Industry Database, from Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database include...
Free Classifieds Free Classifieds, from Invision-Graphics Inc.
$0.00
Free Classifieds, promote or sell your products or services at Invision-Graphics, whether your looking for work or need a professional, post a classified ad and find what your looking for today. http://www.invision-graphics.com/webmaster-classifieds.html
Guest Satisfaction Surveys Guest Satisfaction Surveys, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...
Home Care/Housekeeping Home Care/Housekeeping, from Delegate Source

When you've already spent 50+ hours working during the week, do you really want to spend your leisure time cleaning? Delegate Source will manage all your household tasks for you. Visit www.delegatesource.com...
Insurance Agent Database Insurance Agent Database, from Discovery Data

The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million carrier...
Interview Coaching Interview Coaching, from Palladian International, LLC

The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview effectively. I...
Invision-Graphics TextAds Invision-Graphics TextAds, from Invision-Graphics Inc.
$0.00
TextAds made simple and affordable, there's no graphic needed or paying someone to design your logo or banner, and their 100% search engine friendly and effective!  Find out more here! <a...
IT Consulting IT Consulting, from Stark Technologies, LLC

Let Stark Technologies, LLC provide advising businesses on how best to use information technology to meet their business objectives. In addition to providing advice, IT consultancies often estimate, manage,...
IT Proffesional Staffing IT Proffesional Staffing, from Stark Technologies, LLC

With our years of experience in the IT industry we can locate the right candidate for your company, giving you the assurance that our candidate is the perfect fit.
Job Posting, Resume Search, One Post Technology Job Posting, Resume Search, One Post Technology, from TemporarEase.com
$0.00
Temporarease offers business the opportunity to post as many jobs as they like simply by linking to the TemporarEase.com career site. All job postings are also posted on our posting partner network (PPN)...
Leadership and Management Training Leadership and Management Training, from Aurora Executive Solutions

Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...
Link Directory Link Directory, from Invision-Graphics Inc.
$0.00
Link Directory, free promotion advertising for your site! http://www.invision-graphics.com/link-directory.html
Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...
Music Lessons Music Lessons, from Delegate Source

Whether it's the piano, violin, guitar, singing lessons, etc., Delegate Source ensures that a qualified instructor is provided for our members. Check www.delegatesource.com for details.
My-Blog. Blogging My-Blog. Blogging, from Invision-Graphics Inc.
$0.00
My-Blog, is a free service for users to create and start their personal blog! http://www.invision-graphics.com/my-blog.html
Network Membership Network Membership, from Horizon Career

With a large number of users everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest network for you to advance your career. Easy: Post your profile on the network in minutes Quick: Start building your own...
Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...
PayCard PayCard, from PayrollAmerica

PayCard is a versatile pay tool that allows users to operate as if they have a checking account, but without the need of checks.  Employers and employees save big with this revolutionary new payment...
Personal Assistant/Concierge Personal Assistant/Concierge, from Delegate Source

Delegate Source offers its members a professional team of delegates ready to accomplish any requests imaginable. Delegate a task and our personal assistants will take care of it. Visit www.delegatesource.com...
Pet Care Pet Care, from Delegate Source

Our delegates are ready to help you by caring for your pet when you want it. Whether it's a walk once or twice a day, transporting to doggy day care, grooming, or full pet sitting, our delegates are up...
Post Jobs Post Jobs, from Horizon Career

With a large audience everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest exposure for your jobs to qualified talents in the world. Easy: Post your jobs in minutes Quick: Start receiving resumes immediately...
Professional Services Professional Services, from Delegate Source

If you are seeking a corporate finance professional, a human resources professional, or an analyst to help with reporting, Delegate Source can provide them. Visit www.delegatesource.com to learn more.
Qualified, Experienced Consultants Qualified, Experienced Consultants, from 88owls.com
$0.00
88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...
Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach, from Fintech Recruiters

We provide recruiting and staffing services for Fintech companies in key fintech hubs such as New York, Toronto, London, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Singapore and various emerging markets.
Recruiting Support Services Recruiting Support Services, from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC

Assisting recruiting companies with hiring authority and candidate lead generation research.
Regular Placement (contigency) Regular Placement (contigency), from Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00
Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.
Resume Assessment Resume Assessment, from Palladian International, LLC

Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their own...
Resume Writing Resume Writing, from Palladian International, LLC

Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your success. Palladian's...
