2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels., from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$76.99
Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...
DOW Call Center Services, from AVOXI
DOW Call Center Service is a hosted on-demand call center VoIP solution. The customer only needs PCs and a broadband connection at its site. Agents can be located anywhere in the world and can be easily...
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint.
Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
Full Colour Business Cards, from Delhiprinter.com
$40.00
Our regular print products :
Business Cards, Letter Heads, Envelopes, Brochures, Posters, Folders, offset
printing
- Price list -
1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00
2. 1000 8.5 inch...
Full Colour Envelopes (9" x 4"), from Delhiprinter.com
$90.00
- Price list -
1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00
2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00
3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00
4. 1000 full color Envelopes...
Full Colour Letter Heads, from Delhiprinter.com
$90.00
- Price list -
1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00
2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00
3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00
4. 1000 full color Envelopes...
GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest, from Rational Tools
$1,640.00
Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram
The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest 7.0...
InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing.
The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...
License pack «Advanced», from Rational Tools
$18,742.00
20 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest
4 licenses of ProjectTracker
2 license of UML2ClearQuest
1 year advanced support * (two high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...
License pack «Professional», from Rational Tools
$30,352.00
40 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest
8 licenses of ProjectTracker
4 license of UML2ClearQuest
1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...
License pack «Starter», from Rational Tools
$10,992.00
10 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest
2 licenses of ProjectTracker
1 license of UML2ClearQuest
1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...
Project Tracker 2.5.1., from Rational Tools
$700.00
'ProjectTracker for MSP Server 2003 & 2007' MS Project and MSP Server and ClearQuest integration module. This tool is registered as the V.A.P-solution in IBM. State-of-art MS Project (Project Server...
Telogis Fleet, from Telogis
Telogis Fleet management software can help fleets optimize their operations and works with other business software using the optional API add-on. The API allows developers to customize and build the perfect...
Telogis GeoBase, from Telogis
Take the complexity out of geospatial software development with a toolkit that offers you a scalable, stable, foundation for building applications that leverage spatial data for geographies around the...
Telogis Mobile, from Telogis
The Telogis Mobile handheld application connects workers in the field to their back office with 2-way messaging, HOS reporting, dynamic job management and route optimization. Telogis Mobile connects seamlessly...
Telogis Progression, from Telogis
Telogis Progression offers real-time job creation, tracking (including estimated time of arrival and completion), routing (including preplanned routes and dynamic changes throughout the day), dispatching,...
Telogis Route, from Telogis
Telogis Route is a powerful, scalable tool for both strategic and tactical resource planning. Because Telogis Route is web-based, it has a quicker return on investment than other offerings and enables...
UML2ClearQuest 3.0, from Rational Tools
$1,200.00
The purpose of this application is to ease the process of programming ClearQuest Designer's state transitions matrix for change requests. UML2ClearQuest can export UML state charts to ClearQuest Designer,...
Web EDI, from EDI Gateway
Web Portal; an EDI solution for all your EDI transactions with Webgate+™
Our Webgate + Web application was designed to allow you to independently receive, generate and send your EDI transactions...
White Uncoated Laser Labels, from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$10.49
4033 = ON 8.5" x 11" Sheet of 6 Labels - Pack of 100 Sheets w/ Permanent Adhesive
For detailed measurements of this product, click link above
Label Qualities: These high quality smudge resistant...