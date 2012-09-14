Business Lines of Credit , from Liberty Capital Group, Inc.



Unsecured Business Line-of-Credit There are many types of line of credit offering out there but what we have is unsecured, short-term revolving line of credit that will allow you to free up cash and have...

Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty , from Outsourced Paralegal Services



Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...

Appointment Settting Services , from OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

$0.00

We will call CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, COOs or you decision makers and arrange a face to face meeting with them for you to have an opportunity to make a sale. Calling list can be generated by us or can be supplied...

Assurance (AUP) , from raas-XBRL



Assurance over XBRL today is optional. The SEC does not require assurance over the XBRL being provided today, and has given companies two years' liability relief. The caveat is that filers must be able...

Audio Transcription , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions



I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.

B2B Contact Data & Data Services , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00

Target Group Provisioning Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate and...

B2B Social and Media Engagement , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00

Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as well...

Bangkok Business Start-up & Business Support Packages , from Bangkok Base



Setting up a company in Thailand can be a complex process, especially when you're new to Thai culture, the language, and the proverbial: "Way things get done". But with Bangkok Base, establishing...

Bindery , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd



In our bindery department we put on the finishing touches, and make certain that your job is delivered on time, and in the quantity you requested. Even though clients seldom think about this step, it is...

Business Funding , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information



Funding is crucial to the success of any business. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular may find themselves struggling without proper funding. Fortunately, business owners and managers in New...

Business Plan Templates , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information



Use the free template from Business.govt.nz to develop the business plan that will guide your business for years to come.

Child Care , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source uses Red Cross certified childcare delegates. Whether it's occasional babysitting, regular babysitting, a full-time nanny, child pick-up or drop-off, our delegates are standing by to cater...

China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Content Creation, Marketing Automation , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00

Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the ongoing...

Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit , from RMCN Credit Services, Inc.



RepairMyCreditNow.com offers credit repair, restoration and education for clients with bad credit. There are over 300 million people in the United States and stasticaly 74% of credit reports contain errors.

Culinary Services , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source offers the benefit of in-home dining with a personal chef or catering services. Just visit www.delegatesource.com for details.

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Digital Printing , from Cerqa



Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...

Direct Mail - Data Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



Maintaining and updating your mailing list is an essential part of running a successful mailing campaign. After all, you want to be certain to send your mailings to the right target audience while also...

Direct Mail - Lettershop Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



With the lettershop services provided by Jarvis Direct Mail Inc, you don't have to lift a finger to get your message in the mail. Bring us your materials and we will complete the entire mailing process,...

EDI Implementation , from EDI Gateway



Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities! EDI may be a complex technology...

EDI Integration , from EDI Gateway



EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your business...

EDI VAN Services , from EDI Gateway



EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain, whether...

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00

Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base? H-I-P’s...

Errands , from Delegate Source



Everyone has errands to get done. But your time is precious, let Delegate Source take care of the things you don't want to do. Go to www.delegatesource.com for details.

Executive and Personal Assistant , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

Failure Analysis , from Cerqa



Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...

Fax800™ FaxFreedom , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...

Format documents , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions



I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.

Free Agent Service , from Asiabz



premier provider of Free Local Agency Service, Customized Services to your Needs and Budget and Consultancy & Advisory Service in Korea. Our services include General Agent Service , Trade Fair and Exhibition...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO , from Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME , from Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

Fulfillment Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



Running a successful business requires paying close attention to details, which is why it is essential for you to hire an experienced and dedicated company to provide you with the fulfillment services...

Full Serviced Offices Package Bangkok , from Bangkok Base



FULL SERVICE PACKAGE (FSP) FSP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services: OFFICE A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m2 (other office sizes are available) that comfortably...

Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

$0.00

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back together?

Furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon



Quality furniture repair is comprised of invisibility and durability. Dr. Sofa repairs are virtually seamless; no job should compromise a piece's integrity or current worth. Each repair is done so that...

Furniture Restoration , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon



Quality furniture restoration brings back the beauty and integrity of an original piece. That is why the Furniture Surgeon recommends restoring only the damaged or lost areas of any piece of furniture.

Furniture Reupholster , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon



Dr. Sofa provides furniture reupholster. Whether it is to revamp your old furniture or to give it a new look, we can provide professional service to all. Why give up your comfortable sofa, when we can...

Furniture Sofa disassembly reassembly Take Apart furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon



We at Dr. Sofa have dedicated ourselves to the solution of one of life¿s most perplexing problems: fitting furniture in our homes. The problem is, simple as it may sound, that there are times when...

Graphic Design , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Guaranteed Credit Score Leads , from Dealerlink



DealerLink car sales leads and special finance leads with GUARANTEED Credit Scores: Gold Program - Credit Scores Guaranteed 530-599 Platinum Program - Credit Scores Guaranteed 600-850 PLUS!...Additional...

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies



Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies



Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies



Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...