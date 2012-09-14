|
Mirror Mirror Handmade Kurtas, from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group
$135.00
Jeanine Recckio’s tunic-like kurta tops come in pretty shades of black, seafoam green, aqua & pale pink, and are incredibly versatile … throw one over a bikini as a chic cover-up, or wear...
Mirror Mirror Palm Beach Chic Hat Collection, from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group
$125.00
The world's only beauty & lifestyle futurologist, Jeanine Recckio, has designed these sophisticated, wide-brimmed straw Palm Beach Chic hats, which are painstakingly handmade by the finest craftsmen...
Persuasive Writing Made Easy, from Word Magic
$19.95
In my new book, "Persuasive Writing Made Easy," I share with you the successful writing techniques and tips I use everyday to create irresistible sales copy for my clients. It is a power-packed,...
Public relations, from Cascade Communications
Cascade Communications creates comprehensive and customized public relations programming to for each client, with a clear understanding that each client's needs are different, every budget is different.
