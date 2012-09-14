1 click formatting , from Momentum Communications

Service

1-Click Formatting is a new way to eliminate the ‘formatting nightmare’ we experience when trying to get a document to look just right. Momentum has developed an innovative, tested system...

Advertising , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

New media is exciting, but sometimes traditional advertising in a magazine or on a billboard can serve your business well.

Advertising & Marketing , from Cooper Smith Agency

Service

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...

Advertising Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...

Branding Campaigns , from Heidelberg PR

Service

Heidelberg PR digs deep into our clients’ organizational cultural and goals to determine the best branding platform and supporting campaign elements required to portray the right messages and image. Case...

Brochures: Design , from Kinesis

business acceleration services , from Momentum Communications

Service

Business Turn-Around Marketing  Market Research, Trend Analysis  Competititve Analysis  Strategy Development & Marketing Plan  Concept, Design, Layout and Copywriting...

CMS Theme Development , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

When creating a CMS theme, no matter what platform you use, development should be based on content rather than layout. The layout is a concrete foundation but the the content is changeable and needs to...

Communications Strategy , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications Strategy:...

Communications strategy , from Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

Writing brand and communication strategies has been my bread and butter for the past seven years. I know how to follow a brief and every plan is built on a strategy, every idea is backed by a rationale. Perhaps...

Company Profile Video , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

Does your business have character? Show it off! Whether you want a viral video featuring adorable kittens or a formal ad showcasing your services, we can develop a video to suit you.

Copywriting , from Cascade Communications

$0.00 - Service

Assistance with website and promotional materials writing, editing, design, production and printing.

Copywriting , from Jonathan Rice

$65.00 - Service

Great copy and great rates. That's the hallmark of my business. I've worked for companies as big as Sun Microsystems, Ford Motor Company, Pepsi and Guinness, and for boutique clients like Aspen Skiing...

Copywriting , from Content Domain

$0.00 - Service

Copywriting: In our humble opinion copywriting is defined by any and all words or text with the intention to persuade customers to purchase products. Content Domain’s marketing experts and highly skilled...

Copywriting and Editorial & Marketing Consultancy , from MediaMinister.co.uk

Service

What I can do for YOU Flexibility and quality are key here. So whether you need to hire a writer on a regular basis, or you have a one-off project, feel free to engage my services as and when you need...

Copywriting and Marketing Services including: , from Soulsplash Writers

Service

It's simple: We're here to make YOU look GREAT! Intimately involved behind the scenes of online and print media for years, we've helped countless clients find their corporate voice. With extensive...

Direct Marketing , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as simple...

Directory Submission Service , from SubmitEdge

Editorial Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

NM Marketing Communications values the power of the written word. We help clients put their best word forward in a variety of ways, from writing speeches or ...

Event Development and Planning , from Cascade Communications

Service

Assist in the overall creation, implementation and management of events for clients, including corporate announcements, new products and services, media tours, grand openings and more.

Event management , from Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

A successful event relies on a combination of empathy with your attendees along with fulfilling your client's objectives. I also believe that if people have given up their valuable time to attend your...

freelance writing & editing , from Momentum Communications

Service

Writing & Editing Services  ‘Before You Send It Check It’ editing services  Article Writing (for magazines & web)  Trend Releases (research & report)...

freelance writing - article publishing , from Momentum Communications

Service

Publish or Perish Freelance Writers Can Lift Your Business From Obscurity If you’ve been thinking about publishing an article, it just may be the smart thing you do for your business all year.

Graphic Design , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our creative design professionals are skilled at creating compelling visual images that enhance your messages to generate results. We have extensive experience...

Guerrilla marketing , from Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

What would have been considered daring and adventurous marketing a couple of years ago now seems slightly passé, now that every Tom, Dick and Harry is trying to jump on the guerrilla bandwagon. Which...

Ideas generation , from Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

I don't use a unique four-stage IntelliTank™ process to think outside the box and churn out IdeaGiblets®. I'm usually given the brief and I disappear home with a bottle of Blue Nun and a packet of...

Marketing Consulting , from Cascade Communications

Service

Cascade Communications is dedicated to creating a customized marketing program to fit every client's needs from straight publicity to a fully integrated campaign for local, regional and national press.

Media Relations , from Heidelberg PR

Service

The Heidelberg PR team's success in media placement has resulted in positive client features in print, radio and television. We have the contacts and tenacity to pair the mass media's need for quality...

Media Relations , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

When you send out a press release, more media companies will ignore it than publish it- this is a simple fact. We can help establish personal connections with influential journalists and bloggers to make...

Media relations , from Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

My as yet unpatented Holy Golden B.H.A.B.P.I. Rules of media relations: 1) Be familiar with the media landscape 2) Have an idea what kind of stories will appeal to individual media 3) Appreciate different...

Mirror Mirror Handmade Kurtas , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$135.00 - Product

Jeanine Recckio’s tunic-like kurta tops come in pretty shades of black, seafoam green, aqua & pale pink, and are incredibly versatile … throw one over a bikini as a chic cover-up, or wear...

Mirror Mirror Jewels of the Sea Mermaid Chic Jewelry Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$75.00 - Product

Exotic island- and mermaid-inspired hues like lobster pink, seashell peach, sky blue, citrus & shimmery sand comprise this alluring collection of semi-precious & precious stones, including real...

Mirror Mirror Palm Beach Chic Hat Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$125.00 - Product

The world's only beauty & lifestyle futurologist, Jeanine Recckio, has designed these sophisticated, wide-brimmed straw Palm Beach Chic hats, which are painstakingly handmade by the finest craftsmen...

Newsletters, e-Newsletters, Websites & Blogs , from Cooper Smith Agency

Service

Talking directly to customers, clients and employees is an essential part of every business. Unfortunately, it's often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday business matters. Cooper Smith Agency...

Persuasive Writing Made Easy , from Word Magic

$19.95 - Product

In my new book, "Persuasive Writing Made Easy," I share with you the successful writing techniques and tips I use everyday to create irresistible sales copy for my clients. It is a power-packed,...

Press Releases , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

It's not enough to launch a new product or service if no one knows about it! We compose professional, engaging press releases and funnel them into news wires to reach the outlets that best suit your news.

Promotional Materials , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

Our business cards, brochures, presentations, and other printed materials will help drive your business forward.

Public relations , from Cascade Communications

Product

Cascade Communications creates comprehensive and customized public relations programming to for each client, with a clear understanding that each client's needs are different, every budget is different.

Public Relations , from Cooper Smith Agency

Service

Public relations is a powerful tool that can be leveraged to reach out to any audience that's important to you and your business. Whether your target is clients, prospective customers, employees or local...

Public Relations , from The Image Generators, Inc.

$0.00 - Service

Using a variety of media and strategies to shape public opinion. This includes: Developing media messages and strategies Offering recommendations of media sources for placement of campaigns Preparing...

Public Relations , from Just Drive Media

Service

Just Drive Media provides proven PR strategies that are employed by some of the biggest tech companies in Silicon Valley. We land premium placements through effective promotional strategies and influencer...

Public Relations Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Effective public relations helps you tell your story to customers, prospects, thought leaders and other key audiences. We help clients make their point using a variety of public relations strategies and...

Sales Events and Promotions , from Heidelberg PR

Service

Heidelberg PR specializes in targeted events directly tied to sales. We understand that timing, the invitation process, budgeting and event coordination need to function in harmony in order to cultivate...

Search Engine Optimization , from DONE! SEO

$50.00 - Service

DONE! SEO's Search Engine Optimization services include all aspects of on-site and off-site optimization. This service includes: On Page Optimization (for all pages on the website) Meta Tags Header...

Search Engine Optimization & Keyword Services , from Content Domain

$0.00 - Service

Stand Out. Search Engine Optimization is the practice of making a website’s content (namely text) “search engine friendly.” Content Domain will also research and create keywords within your web company’s...

Search Engine Reputation Management , from DONE! SEO

$50.00 - Service

DONE! SEO's Search Engine Reputation Management services are designed to accomplish one of two tasks, removing negative listings that are already showing up at the top of the search engines and preemptively...

Social Media Engagement , from Just Drive Media

Service

Just Drive Media designs and executes creative social engagement campaigns for household names in consumer technology and start ups alike. Our engagement team works directly with our Social Media Analysts...

Social Media Monitoring & Analysis , from Just Drive Media

Service

Just Drive Media prides itself on accurate, insightful social analysis and reporting. Our social analysts are all in-house and work continually on your brand. Unlike many social media firms that rely on...