AspxCommerce , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...

Budget Planner , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.

Build Services , from digital-telepathy Inc.



Website design Website redesign eCommerce Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS) Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML) Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS) Web Standards Logo and...

Facebook Scheduler , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Facebook Scheduler is a wall post scheduling Android application. It allows user to schedule wall posts on their own Facebook wall, friend’s Facebook wall or group’s Facebook wall.

File Locker , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

File Locker is a data protection Windows app developed by BRAINDIGIT. If you are concerned with data confidentiality and want to prevent data loss; with File Locker, your data is impenetrable and accessible...

Listbingo , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Listbingo has earned a reputation for being the ultimate joomla extension for building classified site. It is a product of BRAINDIGIT and has proved to be one of the best tools to build a classified site...

Local SEO Audit , from localmize



We identify your website’s SEO problems and give you expert recommendations for making improvements. We check that: Carefully search and document all online occurrences of your Business Name, Address,...

NepalKhabar , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

NepalKhabar, an Android app to read news from different news sources is developed by BRAINDIGIT. All the news from major Nepalese dailies and BBC can be followed right here in this one app which saves...

SageFrame , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

SageFrame, is an in-house content management system of BRAINDIGIT. SageFrame is developed to meet all the technical needs of building and managing a website. It allows enterprises of all scales to easily...

SEO in the New Search Era: A Complete Guide to Scientific Search Engine Optimization , from GreenBUILT Research & Development LLC

$199.00

http://www.greenbuilt-research.com/services/products.html Composed as a joint effort from the GreenBUILT Research team. This book condenses our findings from the SIRE project and distills them into practical...

Simply Schedule , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Simply Schedule is an Android app developed by BRAINDIGIT. It allows you to schedule your SMS (text messages) and walls posts (on Facebook) and create alerts for a future date and time.

Varazo - ClickSweeper , from Varazo



ClickSweeper is a pay-per-click keyword bid-management and optimization tool. It automatically manages keyword bidding to extract the maximum number of clicks from your daily budget. It also prioritizes...