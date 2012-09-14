|
Build Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Website design
Website redesign
eCommerce
Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS)
Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML)
Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS)
Web Standards
Logo and...
Email marketing platform, from MailTalk
MailTalk™ is a professional marketing platform that help companies get into real digital dialogue with their customers using emails and newsletters.
Forget about monologue and irrelevant information...
ExactTarget, from Harris Technology
Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The ExactTarget...
Microsoft Dynamics CRM, from Harris Technology
Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in solutions...
Sage CRM, from Harris Technology
Sage CRM is an easy to use, fast to deploy, feature rich CRM solution providing enterprise-wide access to vital customer information. With Sage CRM, you can better manage your business by integrating field...
Sage SalesLogix, from Harris Technology
Sage SalesLogix is the customer relationship management solution that enables small to medium-sized businesses to cultivate profitable customer relationships by increasing sales and marketing performance...
Talk Fusion Online Video Communication Products, from Talk Fusion
SHOOT, STYLE AND SEND
Talk Fusion makes it easy to create professional-looking Video Emails…fast and with no Internet experience necessary. Use your web camera or video camera to shoot a new video...