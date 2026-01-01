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Within Email Marketing

Products & Services

B2B Contact Data & Data Services

B2B Contact Data & Data Services

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

Target Group Provisioning Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate...

B2B Social and Media Engagement

B2B Social and Media Engagement

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as...

Build Services

Build Services

digital-telepathy Inc.

Product

Website design Website redesign eCommerce Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS) Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML) Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS) Web Standards Logo...

Content Creation, Marketing Automation

Content Creation, Marketing Automation

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00Service

Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the...

Contextual Marketing/Advertising

Contextual Marketing/Advertising

Tout Media, Inc.

Service

Contextual advertising has been getting a lot of attention in the press lately. The main reason for this is because of its effectiveness. Compared to other online, and traditional, ad targeting...

CRM consulting

CRM consulting

Harris Technology

Service

The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you...

Email Marketing

Email Marketing

Tout Media, Inc.

Service

Tout Media offers cost-effective email marketing solutions for eCommerce sites, direct marketers, or any company that is ready to drive traffic to its site. Tout Media guarantees that as an...

Email marketing platform

Email marketing platform

MailTalk

Product

MailTalk™ is a professional marketing platform that help companies get into real digital dialogue with their customers using emails and newsletters. Forget about monologue and irrelevant...

Email Marketing System

Email Marketing System

Apricot Hosting Solutions

$0.00Service

Apricot Hosting's easy to use Email Marketing is the leading web-based email marketing service used by over 75,000 small businesses and associations. With Apricot eMarketing, you can create email...

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00Service

Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base?

ExactTarget

ExactTarget

Harris Technology

Product

Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The...

Grow Services

Grow Services

digital-telepathy Inc.

Service

ROI Tracking and Reporting Organic Monthly Marketing Pulse dt.communicate – email marketing Market Research Standard and Advanced Monthly Support Plans

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00Service

Generating thought leadership through case studies, whitepapers and ebooks, but want more of the right “eyeballs” on your content? H-I-P can drive significant numbers of downloads for you...

Inbound Marketing Services

Inbound Marketing Services

RiseFuel

$0.00Service

The inbound marketing methodology aligns perfectly with the way buyers are researching and making purchases today. When prospects begin their search for a solution to a problem, your blog posts,...

Instant Website

Instant Website

SGBroadband.com

Service

Attractive web promotion package that allows customers to set up a professional website almost instantly. The turnaround time has been reported to be excellent for this solution. The solution is also...

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$4,500.00Service

There’s no more effective means of 1:1 lead generation than converging email marketing with voice prospecting. Email provides a cost-efficient education channel for communication which enables...

Market Services

Market Services

digital-telepathy Inc.

Service

Organic Search Engine Optimization Natural Link Building Paid Search Marketing Advertising Dynamic Landing Page Development & Optimization Online Advertising – banners, rich media,...

Marketing Automation Services

Marketing Automation Services

RiseFuel

$0.00Service

Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks such as emails, social media, and...

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Harris Technology

Product

Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in...

OnLetterhead

OnLetterhead

Email Appeal

Service

OnLetterhead is: - An everyday dynamic email solution. It plugs directly into your Outlook allowing you to add advertising and branding to every email you send! - A full service software...

Sage CRM

Sage CRM

Harris Technology

Product

Sage CRM is an easy to use, fast to deploy, feature rich CRM solution providing enterprise-wide access to vital customer information. With Sage CRM, you can better manage your business by integrating...

Sage SalesLogix

Sage SalesLogix

Harris Technology

Product

Sage SalesLogix is the customer relationship management solution that enables small to medium-sized businesses to cultivate profitable customer relationships by increasing sales and marketing...

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization

Tout Media, Inc.

Service

Natural Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process of selecting targeted keyword phrases associated with your business, and ensuring that your Web site ranks favorably in the natural/organic...

SimpleNote

SimpleNote

Email Appeal

Service

SimpleNote creates visually compelling messages that can include images, forms, video, flash animations and website links, all ensuring your messages have real impact and achieve results. Combined...

Small Business Interactive Marketing

Small Business Interactive Marketing

Tout Media, Inc.

Service

The Tout Media Small Business solution provides local businesses with (1) a web site (if needed), (2) prominent placement on the leading search engines (Google, Yahoo, AOL, MSN), online yellow pages...

StreamSend Email Marketing Reseller Program

StreamSend Email Marketing Reseller Program

EZ Publishing

Service

Brand StreamSend as your own and profit! Brand this powerful email marketing service as your own Seamlessly offer it to your clients under your own company name. Very competitive pricing model,...

StreamSend Email Marketing Service

StreamSend Email Marketing Service

EZ Publishing

Service

The StreamSend Email Marketing service. Build and Manage High Quality Lists: List sign-up form Easy list import Automatic subscribe / unsubscribe management Confirmation of opt-in...

Talk Fusion Online Video Communication Products

Talk Fusion Online Video Communication Products

Talk Fusion

Product

SHOOT, STYLE AND SEND Talk Fusion makes it easy to create professional-looking Video Emails…fast and with no Internet experience necessary. Use your web camera or video camera to shoot a new...

Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement

Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$3,500.00Service

Fill Your Seats at Road Shows, Summits and User Group Meetings H-I-P leverages a time-tested email prospecting methodology to secure net new or existing customer commitments/RSVPs for its...

URLTracker

URLTracker

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

For any campaign we conduct for you, using our highly accurate B2B contact data of over 65 million and proprietary email service platform, we can tell you EVERYONE that visits your registration page,...

Web Hosting - Value - 1 GB Storage

Web Hosting - Value - 1 GB Storage

Apricot Hosting Solutions

$7.95Service

Price: $7.95 Disk Space: 1GB Bandwidth: 5GB Emails/POP: 20 Email Forwards: No limit Spam Filtering/ Anti-virus MySQL Perl, PHP, and Python Site traffic...

Webinar Audience Recruitment

Webinar Audience Recruitment

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00Service

Drive standard-setting registration counts for your webinar by having H-I-P recruit a demographically-matched target group via email and via hundreds of LinkedIn discussion groups. We can source...

Website Design Services

Website Design Services

RiseFuel

$0.00Service

When You Want to Build Your Brand The old saying, “The clothes make the man,” applies equally to websites — a website reflects a company’s brand. If your site looks...

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