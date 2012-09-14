|
|
|
|
B2B Contact Data & Data Services, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$1,500.00 - Service
Target Group Provisioning
Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate and...
|
|
|
|
B2B Social and Media Engagement, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$1,500.00 - Service
Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media
High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as well...
|
|
|
|
Build Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Product
Website design
Website redesign
eCommerce
Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS)
Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML)
Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS)
Web Standards
Logo and...
|
|
|
|
Content Creation, Marketing Automation, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,500.00 - Service
Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool
The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the ongoing...
|
|
|
|
Contextual Marketing/Advertising, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
Contextual advertising has been getting a lot of attention in the press lately. The main reason for this is because of its effectiveness. Compared to other online, and traditional, ad targeting methods,...
|
|
|
|
CRM consulting, from Harris Technology
Service
The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...
|
|
|
|
Email Marketing, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
Tout Media offers cost-effective email marketing solutions for eCommerce sites, direct marketers, or any company that is ready to drive traffic to its site. Tout Media guarantees that as an advertiser,...
|
|
|
|
Email marketing platform, from MailTalk
Product
MailTalk™ is a professional marketing platform that help companies get into real digital dialogue with their customers using emails and newsletters.
Forget about monologue and irrelevant information...
|
|
|
|
Email Marketing System, from Apricot Hosting Solutions
$0.00 - Service
Apricot Hosting's easy to use Email Marketing is the leading web-based email marketing service used by over 75,000 small businesses and associations. With Apricot eMarketing, you can create email newsletters...
|
|
|
|
Email Marketing, Lead Nurture, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,500.00 - Service
Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base? H-I-P’s...
|
|
|
|
ExactTarget, from Harris Technology
Product
Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The ExactTarget...
|
|
|
|
Grow Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Service
ROI Tracking and Reporting
Organic Monthly Marketing Pulse
dt.communicate – email marketing
Market Research
Standard and Advanced Monthly Support Plans
|
|
|
|
High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,750.00 - Service
Generating thought leadership through case studies, whitepapers and ebooks, but want more of the right “eyeballs” on your content? H-I-P can drive significant numbers of downloads for you by...
|
|
|
|
Inbound Marketing Services, from RiseFuel
$0.00 - Service
The inbound marketing methodology aligns perfectly with the way buyers are researching and making purchases today. When prospects begin their search for a solution to a problem, your blog posts, white...
|
|
|
|
Instant Website, from SGBroadband.com
Service
Attractive web promotion package that allows customers to set up a professional website almost instantly. The turnaround time has been reported to be excellent for this solution. The solution is also highly...
|
|
|
|
Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$4,500.00 - Service
There’s no more effective means of 1:1 lead generation than converging email marketing with voice prospecting. Email provides a cost-efficient education channel for communication which enables recipients...
|
|
|
|
Market Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Service
Organic Search Engine Optimization
Natural Link Building
Paid Search Marketing Advertising
Dynamic Landing Page Development & Optimization
Online Advertising – banners, rich media, contextual,...
|
|
|
|
Marketing Automation Services, from RiseFuel
$0.00 - Service
Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks such as emails, social media, and other...
|
|
|
|
Microsoft Dynamics CRM, from Harris Technology
Product
Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in solutions...
|
|
|
|
OnLetterhead, from Email Appeal
Service
OnLetterhead is:
- An everyday dynamic email solution. It plugs directly into your Outlook allowing you to add advertising and branding to every email you send!
- A full service software application.
|
|
|
|
Sage CRM, from Harris Technology
Product
Sage CRM is an easy to use, fast to deploy, feature rich CRM solution providing enterprise-wide access to vital customer information. With Sage CRM, you can better manage your business by integrating field...
|
|
|
|
Sage SalesLogix, from Harris Technology
Product
Sage SalesLogix is the customer relationship management solution that enables small to medium-sized businesses to cultivate profitable customer relationships by increasing sales and marketing performance...
|
|
|
|
Search Engine Optimization, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
Natural Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process of selecting targeted keyword phrases associated with your business, and ensuring that your Web site ranks favorably in the natural/organic search...
|
|
|
|
SimpleNote, from Email Appeal
Service
SimpleNote creates visually compelling messages that can include images, forms, video, flash animations and website links, all ensuring your messages have real impact and achieve results. Combined with...
|
|
|
|
Small Business Interactive Marketing, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
The Tout Media Small Business solution provides local businesses with (1) a web site (if needed), (2) prominent placement on the leading search engines (Google, Yahoo, AOL, MSN), online yellow pages sites...
|
|
|
|
StreamSend Email Marketing Reseller Program, from EZ Publishing
Service
Brand StreamSend as your own and profit!
Brand this powerful email marketing service as your own
Seamlessly offer it to your clients under your own company name.
Very competitive pricing model, enables...
|
|
|
|
StreamSend Email Marketing Service, from EZ Publishing
Service
The StreamSend Email Marketing service.
Build and Manage High Quality Lists:
List sign-up form
Easy list import
Automatic subscribe / unsubscribe management
Confirmation of opt-in subscribers
Manipulation...
|
|
|
|
Talk Fusion Online Video Communication Products, from Talk Fusion
Product
SHOOT, STYLE AND SEND
Talk Fusion makes it easy to create professional-looking Video Emails…fast and with no Internet experience necessary. Use your web camera or video camera to shoot a new video...
|
|
|
|
Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$3,500.00 - Service
Fill Your Seats at Road Shows, Summits and User Group Meetings
H-I-P leverages a time-tested email prospecting methodology to secure net new or existing customer commitments/RSVPs for its clients’...
|
|
|
|
URLTracker, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$1,500.00 - Service
For any campaign we conduct for you, using our highly accurate B2B contact data of over 65 million and proprietary email service platform, we can tell you EVERYONE that visits your registration page, regardless...
|
|
|
|
Web Hosting - Value - 1 GB Storage, from Apricot Hosting Solutions
$7.95 - Service
Price: $7.95
Disk Space: 1GB
Bandwidth: 5GB
Emails/POP: 20
Email Forwards: No limit
Spam Filtering/ Anti-virus
MySQL
Perl, PHP, and Python
Site traffic reporting
Dedicated...
|
|
|
|
Webinar Audience Recruitment, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,750.00 - Service
Drive standard-setting registration counts for your webinar by having H-I-P recruit a demographically-matched target group via email and via hundreds of LinkedIn discussion groups. We can source virtually...
|
|
|
|
Website Design Services, from RiseFuel
$0.00 - Service
When You Want to Build Your Brand
The old saying, “The clothes make the man,” applies equally to websites — a website reflects a company’s brand. If your site looks unprofessional...