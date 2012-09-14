|
|
|
|
2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels., from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$76.99
Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...
|
|
|
|
|
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
|
|
|
|
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint.
Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
|
|
|
|
InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing.
The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...
|
|
|
|
White Uncoated Laser Labels, from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$10.49
4033 = ON 8.5" x 11" Sheet of 6 Labels - Pack of 100 Sheets w/ Permanent Adhesive
For detailed measurements of this product, click link above
Label Qualities: These high quality smudge resistant...