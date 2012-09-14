Business Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...

Nonprofit Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader. We understand nonprofit accounting—the...

Retail / Point of Sale Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available. Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...

Barcode Software with RFID encoding capabilities , from Technoriver Pte Ltd



SmartCodeStudio is the industry-leading label design, barcode printing and RFID (Radio Frequency and Identification) software. It is feature rich and yet extremely easy to use. It has comprehensive database...

eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System , from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd



Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...

Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows , from Imonggo POS Software

$0.00

Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for small...

HighControl Enterprise , from Higher Minds



HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing,...

HighControl PRO , from Higher Minds



HighControl PRO is Inventory Business management software for retail distribution, mail order and internet sales business models. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing, dispatch,...

HyperActive Bob , from HyperActive Technologies



HyperActive Bob's burgers are hotter and juicier. And his fries, fish, and chicken tenders too. Bob helps employees and managers make food on-time, and the team never seems to waste food either. When customers...

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

Lot Wizard Auto Dealer Software , from Friday Systems, Inc



The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system is designed for New and Used Car Dealers of all sizes who wish...

Revel iPad POS for Ice Cream Shops , from Revel Systems, Inc.

$4,100.00

Revel Systems an iPad POS System provides a complete front to back of house solution for Ice Cream and yogurt establishments. Regardless if you are a small business or a large enterprise, Revel Systems...