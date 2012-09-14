Post Profile for Your Business
>
Computers & Software
>
Computer Software
> Retail, Point-Of-Sale & Inventory Management Software
Retail, Point-Of-Sale & Inventory Management Software
Retail, Point-Of-Sale & Inventory Management Software
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Commerce Science Corporation
Atlanta, GA
Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of...
Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Boise, ID
Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release,...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Actinic Software
Weybridge, United Kingdom
Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages,...
B2B Soft
NEW YORK, NY
B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless...
Exensys Software Solutions Ltd
Hyderabad, India
About Exensys: EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup...
Friday Systems, Inc
PA
The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system...
Fusion Software
Dallas, TX
Fusion Software published by Mik & Associates, Inc. is a leader in the POS and WMS market segments. With 13 years experience, Fusion...
Higher Minds
Manchester, United Kingdom
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales...
HyperActive Technologies
Pittsburgh, PA
HyperActive Technologies addresses the real-time decision-making problems plaguing service-driven industries, problems that managers and...
Imonggo POS Software
Campbell, CA
Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution...
iQmetrix Software Corp
Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining...
Operations Technologies
greenville, sc
Operations Technologies provides inventory, manufacturing, and traceability and documentation solutions for food companies. Clients...
POSmatic Solutions, Inc.
New York, NY
POSmatic Solutions is a provider of point-of-sales software and integration services for retailers and restaurants doing business in NYC.
Revel Systems, Inc.
san francisco, ca
Revel Systems is an iPad based Point of Sale system for quick service restaurants from franchises to single store shops. Revel's iPad is...
Technoriver Pte Ltd
Singapore, Singapore
TechnoRiver is well-known around the world for its innovative and industry leading Barcode, RFID encodation and label software. Its...
Voodoo Robotics
Plano, TX
Voodoo Robotics, (https://voodoorobotics.com) the leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, provides cost-effective technology...
vSync
Columbus, OH
vSync is the leading provider of integrated EDI, fulfillment and shipping compliance solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains).
Worthware Systems International
Mount-Royal, Canada
Introduced in Canada in 1991 CellSell® Accounting Systems are recognized as the leading enterprise wide accounting solutions designed...
Zaidsoft
Allahabad, India
Zaidsoft is complete web solution provider having core competence in J2EE based high performance, standards-compliant, next-generation scalable...
