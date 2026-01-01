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Retail, Point-Of-Sale & Inventory Management Software

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of markets in the US or abroad. Our platform allows every store...

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release, receiving the highest rating from CPA Practice Advisor.

Scope Retail Systems Inc

Scope Retail Systems Inc

Scope Retail Systems is technology company based out of Bentonville, AR since 2018. Founded by Ex-Walmart associate focuses on modernization and digital transformation of supply chain systems. Some...

Company Profiles

Actinic Software

Actinic Software

Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages, to more advanced professional solutions offering support...

B2B Soft

B2B Soft

B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless and general retail markets. Specifically serving Wireless...

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

About Exensys:  EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup with a vision to actively meet the growing needs of various...

Friday Systems, Inc

Friday Systems, Inc

The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system is designed for New and Used Car Dealers of all sizes who...

Fusion Software

Fusion Software

Fusion Software published by Mik & Associates, Inc. is a leader in the POS and WMS market segments. With 13 years experience, Fusion specializes in providing the tools to “know the pulse of...

Higher Minds

Higher Minds

Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing,...

HyperActive Technologies

HyperActive Technologies

HyperActive Technologies addresses the real-time decision-making problems plaguing service-driven industries, problems that managers and other technology solutions cannot solve. Our applications...

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution that enables you to operate and manage hundreds of retail...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

Operations Technologies

Operations Technologies

Operations Technologies provides inventory, manufacturing, and traceability and documentation solutions for food companies.  Clients range from small to medium sized up to the third largest food...

POSmatic Solutions, Inc.

POSmatic Solutions, Inc.

POSmatic Solutions is a provider of point-of-sales software and integration services for retailers and restaurants doing business in NYC. We have over 130 satisfied clients using our systems. We...

Revel Systems, Inc.

Revel Systems, Inc.

Revel Systems is an iPad based Point of Sale system for quick service restaurants from franchises to single store shops. Revel's iPad is a cloud based POS system that has all the tools you need to...

Technoriver Pte Ltd

Technoriver Pte Ltd

TechnoRiver is well-known around the world for its innovative and industry leading Barcode, RFID encodation and label software. Its software products and components are feature rich, powerful...

Voodoo Robotics

Voodoo Robotics

Voodoo Robotics, (https://voodoorobotics.com) the leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, provides cost-effective technology for warehouse inventory management and order...

vSync

vSync

vSync is the leading provider of integrated EDI, fulfillment and shipping compliance solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains). Our solutions extend the capabilities of Dynamics GP to enable...

Worthware Systems International

Worthware Systems International

Introduced in Canada in 1991 CellSell® Accounting Systems are recognized as the leading enterprise wide accounting solutions designed exclusively for wireless retailers. CellSell® Accounting...

Zaidsoft

Zaidsoft

Zaidsoft is complete web solution provider having core competence in J2EE based high performance, standards-compliant, next-generation scalable Web applications, Web services and other Enterprise...

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