PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Plastics Pipe, Pipe Fitting, & Unlaminated Profile Shape Manufacturing

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block

All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...
Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block

All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...
Plastic Sheet Plastic Sheet, from Plasti-Block

Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Acrylic Sheet Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Platic Moulded Steps Platic Moulded Steps, from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Plexiglass Sheet Plexiglass Sheet, from E&T Plastics

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Stainless Steel Hand Bar Stainless Steel Hand Bar, from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

..::Product Specification::.. (The specifications can be changed as per the client's needs) Core Material: Stainless Steel Color: As per client's specification Dowel Distance: 200 mm Leg Length:...
Products 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help