50/60Hz Current Sensors , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.



Mains frequency current sensors operate as the sealed secondary of a current transformer while the conductor to be measured functions as a one turn primary. Excellent for branch overload or ground fault...

Common mode toroidal chokes , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.



Common mode toroidal chokes with separated windings for filtering supply lines having in-phase signals of equal amplitude. Current ratings from 0.1A to 17A, with inductances ranging from 0.10mH to 100mH.

Linear and Switching Power Supplies , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.



Our standard line of switching power supplies range from 3W to 60W. Universal input of 100VAC - 240VAC, 50/60Hz. Outputs very from 2.8Vdc to 24Vdc. We can manufacture custom power supplies from 3W to...

Low cost power inductors , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.



Low cost toroidal inductors for EMI filtering and energy storage with operating frequencies up to 200kHz. Current ratings from 0.5Adc to 15Adc. Inductances ranging from 6.8uhy to 4700uhy. Variety of...

Power Inductors , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.



SW Series toroidal inductors for National Simple Switcher's Low cost toroidal inductors designed for use with National Semiconductor's Simple Switchers. Series available for 50kHz, 150kHz, and 260kHz...

SC70-6LD , from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.





SOT223-3LD , from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.



