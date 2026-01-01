Company Profiles AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. AlfaMag Electronics specializes in high frequency magnetic components, linear and switching power supplies, and EI laminate transformers. AlfaMag offers the convenience of local technical and sales... Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices in North-America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1978, the... Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization. Forza Silicon Corporation Forza Silicon is a fabless semiconductor provider of mixed signal IC design services and products. Forza specializes in the design of advanced CMOS image sensors, from ultra-high resolution imagers... International Polymer Solutions Inc. International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and applications requiring engineered performance using PTFE,... Jorjin Technologies About Jorjin Technologies: Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1997, has been at the forefront of the development of AR Smartglasses for the past 6 years. Its diversified product line... Tekna Seal, LLC Tekna Seal, located in Minneapolis, is a custom manufacturer of glass to metal and ceramic to metal seals used for vacuum tight electrical feedthroughs in sensors, battery terminals, and electronic...