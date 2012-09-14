|
|
|Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO, from Unique World
$2,495.00
A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit.
The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dual Lane Curly Water Slide, from Unique World
$4,295.00
What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WATER SLIDE. NAME GIANT DOUBLE LANE WATER SPLASH, from Unique World
$4,250.00
What can be more exciting than a double lane Front Loader Water Slide. This Giant Wavy Water Splash with new features and crave waves is a great lovely unit for indoor and outdoor amusements.
A perfect...
|
|
|
|
|
WATER SLIDE. NAME- GIANT DOLPHIN RUN, from Unique World
$4,100.00
Amazing Brand New Dophin Run Inflatable Ride. Can be used both with and without water. It has a wonderful feeling to slide on that ride under the cold and fresh splash of the water.
The price includes...
|
|
|
|
Bounce House for Sale, from Bouncer Depot
$1,495.00
Commercial grade inflatable bounce house for sale. The dimensions are L:13 W:13 H:13. This bounce house is made by Bouncer Depot.
|
|
|
|
Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$115.00
The Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, boards, axles, wheels, gears, pulleys, sticks, wires, sensors, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, lamp, switches, RCX, motors, IC 2051,...
|
|
|
|
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$95.00
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
|
|
|
|
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$55.00
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
|
|
|
|
inflatable water slides, from Bouncer Depot
$3,495.00
20 feet high commercial grade inflatable water slide for sale made by Bouncer Depot. This slide is made in the USA and comes with 3 year warranty.
|
|
|
|
Jumpers Sales, from Bouncer Depot
$1,595.00
13x13 feet commercial grade tropical inflatable jumper for sale made by Bouncer Depot. Comes with 3 year warranty. This bounce house is made in the USA!
|
|
|
|
Technology & Design Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$85.00
The technology & design education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, student guide and etc to build 30 models:
1. Table. 2. Ladder. 3. Tea Table. 4. Framework.
|
|
|
|
Technology & Design Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$35.00
The technology & design education kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, teacher guide and etc to build 5 models:
1. House
2. Separate System
3. Fire Room
4. Merry...
|Products 1 - 19 of 19
|Page: 1