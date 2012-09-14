PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Musical Groups & Artists

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Entertainers Entertainers, from Warble Entertainment Agency
$250.00
From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...
Musical instrumt Bag or case Musical instrumt Bag or case, from Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Designed by High end 1680D twill polyester, reinforced rigid plastic sidewalls protection, tridimensional rigid EVA music pockets for multi-storage, stylish Silver metal zipper, Moulded Crossrock™...
Performing Arts, choir membership Performing Arts, choir membership, from VOENA
Wedding Bands for Hire Wedding Bands for Hire, from Warble Entertainment Agency
$500.00
We provide bands of every genre (including, covers, ock and pop, jazz and swing, Latin and Irish, etc.) for Weddings UK wide. Whilst we specialise in wedding bands our musicians are also available for...
Services 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help