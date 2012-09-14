PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Musical Groups & Artists
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
2PacLegacy.com 2PacLegacy.com
A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from... 
Infinity Stage, Sound & Film Infinity Stage, Sound & Film Woodbridge, VA
www.InfinityStage.com 
Pizzazz Production Pizzazz Production Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,... 
Aisha Aisha
Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed... 
Alive Network Entertainment Agency Alive Network Entertainment Agency Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and... 
Avery Stafford Ministries Avery Stafford Ministries San Jose, CA
ASM is the music ministry of worship leader and recording artist Avery Stafford. 
C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal Atlanta, GA
Photography and Entertainment Services. Providing services for all types of events. Live music and professional photography for your event. 
Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief Smyrna, GA
Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief CD Project is a project organized by coalition of international musicians using their art to raise... 
Cueball Records Cueball Records
Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com 
Denis Taaffe Denis Taaffe Bloomington, in
At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music... 
Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way; 
Eyran Records Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen... 
Function Central Function Central London, United Kingdom
Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years... 
Gideon's Army Gideon's Army Dallas, TX
Dallas based gospel group poised to take Comtemporary Gospel to higher heights. 
Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabe... Vienna, Austria
VIENNACC is a musiclabel in Vienna/Austria. The music is dedicated to and about the city of Vienna. The name comes from the website Vienna! 
J Henry J Henry New York, NY
J-Henry grew up in New Jersey in a middle-class family alongside four brothers. Years of listening to his siblings' classic rock collections... 
Jennifer Grassman Music Jennifer Grassman Music Houston, TX
Jennifer Grassman is a Pianist, Singer, and Songwriter. For more information please visit www.JenniferGrassman.com 
Kaniget Kaniget Los Angeles, CA
Kaniget is a band. The Band: Harry Martin (Lead Guitar, Synths, Vocals), Surekha Zwenaju (Bass, Synths, Vocals), Scott (Drums), Bernadette... 
Kansascali Kansascali Hollywood, CA
KansasCali is a dynamic Alternative Soul Hip Hop Rock group from Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd Hong Kong S.A.R.
Started from 1998 Kingstar International Enterprise Ltd. has evolved from nurturing a group of prestigious OEM clients such as Ritter bags,... 
MAD Poets Lounge MAD Poets Lounge Las Vegas, NV
Poetry on Ice, the premier Spoken Word event in Las Vegas, mixing the worlds of Spoken Word poetry with live jazz, in a relaxed sophisticated... 
Oddball Entertainment Oddball Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Musical group.  For more information on Production or on the artists just go to www.oddballentertainment.com Taylor Golonka (323)316-4016 
Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster) Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster) London, United Kingdom
Pete Mitchell is a Singer/songwriter in the UK. 
Quest for the Link Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom. 
Randimedia Randimedia Jericho, NY
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health... 
Ravenscroft Pianos Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available. 
Red Seal Records Red Seal Records East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Andrew Trigwell began playing professionally at 16 with London-based jazz fusion band, Anerley Park. He then joined East Grinstead band... 
SmeilingOne SmeilingOne Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our... 
StringsAlong.com StringsAlong.com Grass Valley, CA
The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and... 
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. is your Authentic Rock Concert Ticket Stub Tee Source.    Think about the live rock concerts... 
The Patriot Brass Ensemble The Patriot Brass Ensemble Ridgefield, NJ
Mission Statement: The Patriot Brass Ensemble was established to enrich the lives of Veterans of the United States Military through musical... 
The Zak Perry Band The Zak Perry Band Austin, TX
Hailing from Austin, TX, The Zak Perry Band has been picking up steam throughout the southern and midwestern states for almost two-years!! 
VOENA VOENA Benicia, CA
voena.org/Choir/Home.html 
Warble Entertainment Agency Warble Entertainment Agency Crewe, United Kingdom
With a roster of the UK's most professional and outstanding musicians and entertainers you can hire bands for weddings and entertainment... 
Wolfsong Music Wolfsong Music Jericho, NY
Recording/producing/sales of audio media... 
