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Musical Groups & Artists

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Gold Company Profiles

2PacLegacy.com

2PacLegacy.com

A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from God. While nothing can physically bring my son back, your love...

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby, the two-time Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist, returns with "My Man," a soulful tribute to love and resilience written and produced by RL of R&B group Next. Blending her...

Encore Musicians

Encore Musicians

encoremusicians.com

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Rutz Music Works

Rutz Music Works

Markus Rutz plays trumpet with a bluesy, soulful style and a tone that has been called gorgeous. Performing, composing and licensing music are the heart of Rutz Music Works. The most recent recorded...

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that...

Company Profiles

Aisha

Aisha

Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed with a voice that covers several octaves...

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and corporate events. We provide live entertainment hire to over...

Avery Stafford Ministries

Avery Stafford Ministries

ASM is the music ministry of worship leader and recording artist Avery Stafford.

C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal

C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal

Photography and Entertainment Services. Providing services for all types of events. Live music and professional photography for your event. We can provide on the spot digital photography at your...

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief CD Project is a project organized by coalition of international musicians using their art to raise funds in support of the victims of hurricane Katrina. The...

Cueball Records

Cueball Records

Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com

Denis Taaffe

Denis Taaffe

At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music and instrumental guitar. Denis has been playing guitar for...

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;

Eyran Records

Eyran Records

Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen . Established in 1998 and operated by Eyran Katsenelenbogen...

Function Central

Function Central

Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years experience of providing acts for hundreds of events every...

Gideon's Army

Gideon's Army

Dallas based gospel group poised to take Comtemporary Gospel to higher heights.

Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC

Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC

VIENNACC is a musiclabel in Vienna/Austria. The music is dedicated to and about the city of Vienna. The name comes from the website Vienna! See! See! where tourist information is offered for free.

J Henry

J Henry

J-Henry grew up in New Jersey in a middle-class family alongside four brothers. Years of listening to his siblings' classic rock collections stirred a need to create his own Neil Young - Lynyrd...

Jennifer Grassman Music

Jennifer Grassman Music

Jennifer Grassman is a Pianist, Singer, and Songwriter. For more information please visit www.JenniferGrassman.com

Kaniget

Kaniget

Kaniget is a band. The Band: Harry Martin (Lead Guitar, Synths, Vocals), Surekha Zwenaju (Bass, Synths, Vocals), Scott (Drums), Bernadette De Joya (Rhythm Guitar). Genre: Dark Rock.

Kansascali

Kansascali

KansasCali is a dynamic Alternative Soul Hip Hop Rock group from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Started from 1998 Kingstar International Enterprise Ltd. has evolved from nurturing a group of prestigious OEM clients such as Ritter bags, TKL etc. to launching its Crossrock™ brand product to...

MAD Poets Lounge

MAD Poets Lounge

Poetry on Ice, the premier Spoken Word event in Las Vegas, mixing the worlds of Spoken Word poetry with live jazz, in a relaxed sophisticated atmosphere, gave birth to the artistic offspring known...

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment LLC, www.maximumbands.com, is one of the top music booking & management agencies in the USA FOR 16 years. We primarily provide over 375 Tribute Bands nationwide for...

Oddball Entertainment

Oddball Entertainment

Musical group.  For more information on Production or on the artists just go to www.oddballentertainment.com Taylor Golonka (323)316-4016

Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster)

Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster)

Pete Mitchell is a Singer/songwriter in the UK.

Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production

Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando, Florida and other locations throughout the United States.

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.

Randimedia

Randimedia

The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health and well being. This exciting and energetic show features kids...

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.

Red Seal Records

Red Seal Records

Andrew Trigwell began playing professionally at 16 with London-based jazz fusion band, Anerley Park. He then joined East Grinstead band Karma, gigging extensively during the 1980s. He later played...

SmeilingOne

SmeilingOne

SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...

StringsAlong.com

StringsAlong.com

The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and quickly playing with the best. Learn as you watch, hearing...

The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.

The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.

The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. is your Authentic Rock Concert Ticket Stub Tee Source.    Think about the live rock concerts you have attended full of passion, excitement, high...

The Patriot Brass Ensemble

The Patriot Brass Ensemble

Mission Statement: The Patriot Brass Ensemble was established to enrich the lives of Veterans of the United States Military through musical programs and services. At the core of our values is the...

The Zak Perry Band

The Zak Perry Band

Hailing from Austin, TX, The Zak Perry Band has been picking up steam throughout the southern and midwestern states for almost two-years!! Performing Zak Perry’s original songs along with an...

VOENA

VOENA

voena.org/Choir/Home.html

Warble Entertainment Agency

Warble Entertainment Agency

With a roster of the UK's most professional and outstanding musicians and entertainers you can hire bands for weddings and entertainment for corporate functions in an easy and stress-free way. Our...

Wolfsong Music

Wolfsong Music

Recording/producing/sales of audio media...

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music is a respected force among independent record labels, with a catalog of more than 100 original songs and 35 full-length releases since 2008. Memorable melodies, catchy vocal lines...

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