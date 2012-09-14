Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com



PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com



PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com



PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com



PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com



Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

Website Development , from PR.com



Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

Book Manuscript Editing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$0.02

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has never...

Book Publishing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$1,999.00



Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.00

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...

Emerald Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$199.00

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...

Frankfurt International Book Fair , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$350.00

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.

International forest industry consulting services , from Wood Resources International LLC



Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), established in 1987, is an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm that specializes in providing forest products market analysis and wood price...

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00

Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...

Print Advertising , from Job Examiner

$0.00

We offer an excellent Employment / Education related advertising in Arizona. Ad Sizes and Pricing varies so please go to www.jobexaminer.com and click on Ad Rates to see what our costs are for Employment...

Professional Copy-editing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.02

Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...

Publishing Books , from Hibernian Publishing

$0.00

Hibernian Publishing, LLC is a unique boutique publishing company. We specialize in developing new and indie writers. Our turning writers into authors one book at a time If you're a writer, you need to...

Ruby Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$599.00

Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

Sapphire Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$399.00

Our Sapphire package provides you with 3 book formats and 9 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...