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Newspaper, Periodical, Book, & Directory Publishers

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Gold Company Profiles

Aber Stoat Publishing

Aber Stoat Publishing

Indie Author Publisher, Mandy Parrey of Aber Stoat Publishing, LLC. https://aberstoatpublishing.com/

Allan Mestel Photography

Allan Mestel Photography

Allan Mestel is a portrait photographer, photojournalist and filmmaker based in Sarasota, Florida. Originally from Canada, Allan spent many years working in the advertising industry in Toronto where...

Contentus Sales & Consulting LTD

Contentus Sales & Consulting LTD

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/5521596

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment: Company Overview Mission Intellectual Enlightenment is dedicated to publishing bold, interdisciplinary works that illuminate the hidden systems shaping politics,...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite has become the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and...

RiseHer Network

RiseHer Network

The RiseHer Network is a multi-media empire with the purpose to restore, inspire, stand with and empower others to be the greatest first version of themselves. The RiseHer Network provides small...

Un-X Media

Un-X Media

Un-X Media publishes books and periodicals about unexplained phenomena such as UFOs, cryptids, aliens, ghosts, haunted sites, time anomalies, conspiracies, mind control, and more by multiple authors.

Company Profiles

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr. Moor has over 50 years in the retail meat industry. He has...

Allegro Press

Allegro Press

Polish music book publishers

American Express Publishing

American Express Publishing

The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices, enriches perspective and empowers affluent and accomplished...

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Book and newsletter publisher with public relations and publicity division specializing in book trade and crisis communicaiton.

Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens

Developed by the experts at Better Homes and Gardens, BHG.com is the premiere home and family site on the Web, and the interactive companion to Better Homes and Gardens magazine. BHG.com is for...

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby is a cmoant which publishes ebooks and print books at a reduced prices and offers marketing tools to the author for free or reduced prices.

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine is a lifestyle resource serving Orange, Durham, and Wake County. 30,000 copies are distributed free of charge at over 300 sites throughout the Triangle. Published by the former...

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books offers puzzle books and more! Sudoku, Masyu, Divide by Squares and Fillimino are just to name a few. Brain Kandy Books also offers great programs such as Puzzle Licensing for...

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on a series of millionaire self help books.

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader is a monthly business magazine, founded in 1989 with the mission of helping and promoting businesses in Raleigh-Durham, NC. The publication gives business in the Triangle the...

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people, places, frontiers and issues (past and present) that Canadians...

Caravan Books Publishing House

Caravan Books Publishing House

Iranian Book Publisher, Official Publisher of Paulo Coelho in Iran, Especialized in Occidental and Middle Eastern Literature and Human Sciences.

Cashak Magazine

Cashak Magazine

Fashion and nightlife magazine. Cashak Magazine features a broad mix of talent from local, national and international designers. We show you the biggest national trends plus amazing new ideas...

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun under unusual circumstances, client care and education about...

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar is the only publication that provides intensive, exploratory articles about hardware and software methods for embedded-control systems. The sophisticated professionals in this...

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We are ordinary women who have had a tubal ligation or...

Credo Italia

Credo Italia

A publishing company dedicated to the creation and distribution of fear-eliminating novels to teens and adults worldwide.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc. publishes cookbooks (Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ISBN 0-9722422-0-1), provides catering, presentations and cooking lessons and maintains a...

Cyber-Books.de

Cyber-Books.de

With a probably unique cyber-book workflow, cyber-book.de is able to offer the first service on the web for making cyber-books available for everybody at lowest costs by highest available performance.

Diablo Publications

Diablo Publications

For more than 25 years, Diablo Publications has been an award-winning publisher for several San Francisco Bay Area magazines for categories including lifestyle, arts & entertainment, and travel and...

Dragonfly Media Publishing

Dragonfly Media Publishing

Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback forums, writer/editor hook-ups, e-newsletters on industry...

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major divisions; one in magazine and book publishing and consumer...

Enterprising Women

Enterprising Women

Enterprising Women Magazine is published five times a year by Enterprising Women, Inc. The magazine is dedicated to serving the needs of women business owners. For more information, please call...

FindCo, LLC

FindCo, LLC

FindCo, LLC is about "Less search and more Find". We help business get found on the net by consumer needing their services. Check is out at www.findco.com.

Florida Life Magazine LLC

Florida Life Magazine LLC

New independant publishing house. Florida Life is a free, quarterly, full color, glossy magazine. Covering all aspects of Floridian living including: Sports, entertainment, fashion, beauty, business...

Four Girls Publishing

Four Girls Publishing

We are an online traditional publishing company. We publish both fiction and non-fiction stories in both ebook and print formats. Our staff and editors offer writers and readers several years’...

Galaxy Press

Galaxy Press

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...

Galiel.Net

Galiel.Net

Galiel.Net is an innovative publishing company with a vision of transformation of the publishing industry in the XXI Century.

Global Authors Publications

Global Authors Publications

Global Authors Publications is a new breed of publisher, mixing new age technology with standard options of yesteryears. A personal one on one way to polish, design, and publish your novel or...

Greater Media, Inc.

Greater Media, Inc.

Greater Media, Inc. is the parent company of 19 AM and FM radio stations located in the Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia and New Jersey markets. In addition, the company owns a modern printing plant...

Grier's Almanac

Grier's Almanac

Grier's Almanac will be publishing it's 200th continuious anniversary issue in 2006. Currently 3,000,000 distributed in 12 Southern States from Virginia to Texas in rural counties via...

Happy About

Happy About

Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly faster at bringing books to market and providing an...

Hibernian Publishing

Hibernian Publishing

Hibernian Publishing, LLC is an independent boutique publishing house. We specialize in "Turning Writers Into Authors One Book At A Time." At Hibernian, we present all authors with a...

Hot Psychology Magazine

Hot Psychology Magazine

Hot Psychology Magazine provides penetrating articles and op-ed stories on the issues that "make we humans human." We're a new magazine dedicated to bringing you "reach out and grab ya" articles...

INDIEGO Publishing

INDIEGO Publishing

IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She founded IndieGo Publishing in 2011 as a natural outgrowth of...

Infected Books

Infected Books

Bypassing the 'traditional' publishing industry, David Moody's Infected Books delivers high quality novels to the largest possible audience at the lowest possible price.

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

InMotionInk.com PDF-format Travel Guides are loaded with hundreds of links to the best attractions, restaurants, lodgings, tours and treks in each area. InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and...

Insight Communications

Insight Communications

Insight Communications is an advertising company providing a diversified services to its clients. It offers Creative, Brand Making, Marketing and Media Solutions. Face On, Fashion & Lifestyle...

Janis Publications

Janis Publications

Janis Publications Inc. is a California based publisher focusing on topics promoting conflict prevention, conflict management and dispute resolution. We offer our books through Amazon.com, Barnes...

JEWEL Magazine

JEWEL Magazine

Here at Jewel, we strive to be different. Unlike other women’s magazines that merely bring you whatever stars who happen to be in heavy rotation at the time, we take pleasure in focusing on...

Job Examiner

Job Examiner

The Job Examiner is a bi-weekly publication and has been a leading career and educational opportunities newspaper for more than thirteen years. It has been designed to help our...

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