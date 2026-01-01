Allan Mestel is a portrait photographer, photojournalist and filmmaker based in Sarasota, Florida.
Originally from Canada, Allan spent many years working in the advertising industry in Toronto where...
The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices, enriches perspective and empowers affluent and accomplished...
Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people, places, frontiers and issues (past and present) that Canadians...
Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun under unusual circumstances, client care and education about...
Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback forums, writer/editor hook-ups, e-newsletters on industry...
Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major divisions; one in magazine and book publishing and consumer...
New independant publishing house. Florida Life is a free, quarterly, full color, glossy magazine. Covering all aspects of Floridian living including: Sports, entertainment, fashion, beauty, business...
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...
Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly faster at bringing books to market and providing an...
IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She founded IndieGo Publishing in 2011 as a natural outgrowth of...