>
Media & Entertainment
>
Media & Information
>
Publishing
> Newspaper, Periodical, Book, & Directory Publishers
Newspaper, Periodical, Book, & Directory Publishers
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Book Publishers
Directory & Mailing List Publishers
Greeting Card Publishers
Newspaper Publishers
Periodical Publishers
Trading Cards & Comics Books
Newspaper, Periodical, Book, & Directory Publishers
PR.com
Melville, NY
PR.com is an online Directory of Businesses, Products, Services, Jobs, and Paid and Free Press Release Distribution, covering all industries. PR.com is also an online publication of Articles,...
50/110 Publishing
Soldotna, AK
50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr.
Allegro Press
Croydon, United Kingdom
Polish music book publishers
American Express Publishing
New York, NY
The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices,...
Anvil Publishers, Inc.
Tucker, GA
Book and newsletter publisher with public relations and publicity division specializing in book trade and crisis communicaiton.
Better Homes and Gardens
(mdp) IA
Developed by the experts at Better Homes and Gardens, BHG.com is the premiere home and family site on the Web, and the interactive companion...
Bookbaby.com
Taipei, Taiwan
Bookbaby is a cmoant which publishes ebooks and print books at a reduced prices and offers marketing tools to the author for free or reduced...
Boom! Magazine
Boom! Magazine is a lifestyle resource serving Orange, Durham, and Wake County. 30,000 copies are distributed free of charge at over 300...
Brain Kandy Books
Fort Drum, NY
Brain Kandy Books offers puzzle books and more! Sudoku, Masyu, Divide by Squares and Fillimino are just to name a few. Brain Kandy Books...
Buckeye Publishing
Oregon, OH
Buckeye Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on a series of millionaire self help books.
Business Leader Magazine
Business Leader is a monthly business magazine, founded in 1989 with the mission of helping and promoting businesses in Raleigh-Durham,...
Canadian Geographic
Ottawa, Canada
Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people,...
Caravan Books Publishing House
Tehran, Iran
Iranian Book Publisher, Official Publisher of Paulo Coelho in Iran, Especialized in Occidental and Middle Eastern Literature and Human Sciences.
Cashak Magazine
Scottsdale, AZ
Fashion and nightlife magazine. Cashak Magazine features a broad mix of talent from local, national and international designers. We...
Cedar Hill Publishing
Snowflake, AZ
Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun...
Circuit Cellar
Vernon, CT
Circuit Cellar is the only publication that provides intensive, exploratory articles about hardware and software methods for embedded-control...
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women
Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We...
Credo Italia
VIAREGGIO, Italy
A publishing company dedicated to the creation and distribution of fear-eliminating novels to teens and adults worldwide.
Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ...
Boston, MA
Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc. publishes cookbooks (Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ISBN 0-9722422-0-1), provides...
Cyber-Books.de
Germany
With a probably unique cyber-book workflow, cyber-book.de is able to offer the first service on the web for making cyber-books available...
Diablo Publications
Walnut Creek, CA
For more than 25 years, Diablo Publications has been an award-winning publisher for several San Francisco Bay Area magazines for categories...
Dragonfly Media Publishing
Canada
Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback...
Dynamic Resource Group
Berne, IN
Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major...
Enterprising Women
Enterprising Women Magazine is published five times a year by Enterprising Women, Inc. The magazine is dedicated to serving the needs of...
FindCo, LLC
Phillipsburg, NJ
FindCo, LLC is about "Less search and more Find". We help business get found on the net by consumer needing their services. Check...
Florida Life Magazine LLC
Orlando, FL
New independant publishing house. Florida Life is a free, quarterly, full color, glossy magazine. Covering all aspects of Floridian living...
Four Girls Publishing
Port Orchard, WA
We are an online traditional publishing company. We publish both fiction and non-fiction stories in both ebook and print formats. Our staff...
Galaxy Press
Hollywood, CA
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the...
Galiel.Net
Sammamish, WA
Galiel.Net is an innovative publishing company with a vision of transformation of the publishing industry in the XXI Century.
Global Authors Publications
Crescent City, FL
Global Authors Publications is a new breed of publisher, mixing new age technology with standard options of yesteryears. A personal one...
Greater Media, Inc.
Braintree, MA
Greater Media, Inc. is the parent company of 19 AM and FM radio stations located in the Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia and New Jersey markets.
Grier's Almanac
Atlanta, GA
Grier's Almanac will be publishing it's 200th continuious anniversary issue in 2006. Currently 3,000,000 distributed in 12 Southern...
Happy About
CA
Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly...
Hibernian Publishing
Brick, NJ
Hibernian Publishing, LLC is an independent boutique publishing house. We specialize in "Turning Writers Into Authors One Book At A...
Hot Psychology Magazine
Hot Psychology Magazine provides penetrating articles and op-ed stories on the issues that "make we humans human." We're a new magazine...
INDIEGO Publishing
FL
IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She...
Infected Books
United Kingdom
Bypassing the 'traditional' publishing industry, David Moody's Infected Books delivers high quality novels to the largest possible audience...
InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Co...
Kentfield, CA
InMotionInk.com PDF-format Travel Guides are loaded with hundreds of links to the best attractions, restaurants, lodgings, tours and treks...
Insight Communications
Lahore, Pakistan
Insight Communications is an advertising company providing a diversified services to its clients. It offers Creative, Brand Making, Marketing...
Janis Publications
Santa Ana, CA
Janis Publications Inc. is a California based publisher focusing on topics promoting conflict prevention, conflict management and dispute...
JEWEL Magazine
New York, NY
Here at Jewel, we strive to be different. Unlike other women’s magazines that merely bring you whatever stars who happen to be in...
Job Examiner
Chandler, AZ
The Job Examiner is a bi-weekly publication and has been a leading career and educational opportunities newspaper for more than thirteen...
Jon Clarke Publishing Group
Arlington, TX
We are in business to provide growing companies, entrepreneurs, and corporations with solutions to challenges they are facing in their...
Kendu Films
Aliso Viejo, CA
The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts...
Kindliving Publishing, LLC
Janesville, WI
Publishing company located in Milton Wisconsin. We publish authors of self help, novels and childrens books.
Koala Jo Publishing
KLASSIC KOALAS: ANCIENT ABORIGINAL TALES IN NEW RETELLINGS contains classic native Australian folk tales, retold by award-winning...
Lifestyle Publications
Elmhurst, NY
Lifestyle Publications is the publisher of Is He Cheating on You? - 829 Telltale Signs, an infidelity reference book which documents practically...
Mariella Designs
San Diego, CA
It really is hip to be square! Mariella Designs presents a stationery line of specialty greeting cards, announcements and invites for your...
Muscle Polynesia, Inc.
Torrance, CA
The official health, fitness and body building magazine for men, women and children of all ages. We are a source of fitness information...
NetWorld Alliance
Louisville, KY
NetWorld Alliance provides important news and information to several industries and does so with a variety of media, including print and...
