10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
Asset Management, from Network Engineering Technologies
NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Certification and Training, from Network Engineering Technologies
NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions.
Consultation, from Infinity Network Solutions
Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.
Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches
Callshop, calling card operators
This...
Hosted Billing / GK service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers
Termination providers
IP phone service providers
Callshop owners and...
IP/Telephony, from Infinity Network Solutions
A single voice and data network gives you the advantages of a converged infrastructure. Streamlined deployment and management optimize existing IT resources. Simplified moves and changes can significantly...
Network Design & Engineering, from Network Engineering Technologies
NET offers network design, engineering and planning consultation services for large, complex networks across a range of industries from retail stores to financial institutions.
Network Security, from Infinity Network Solutions
Firewalls do not guarantee your network’s safety. Virtually all incidents involving a compromise to network security are the direct result of previously-known vulnerabilities in security configurations.
Network Threat Remediation, from Infinity Network Solutions
Potential vulnerabilities discovered during the course of the vulnerability assessment are discussed with the client to assess the risk/reward posed by the current network configurations. We work to remediate...
Network Vulnerability Assessment, from Infinity Network Solutions
The first step in assessing the vulnerability of a particular network is establishing the components of the network. By mapping out the network assets, we aid in identifying existing or potential security...
Onsite Support, from Network Engineering Technologies
NET can provide national support for all your technology needs from Audio Visual (AV), point of sale (POS) systems to wireless devices, workstations and servers.
Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95
1024MB Dedicated Memory
40GB Disk Space
500GB Monthly Transfer
2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Professional Services, from Network Engineering Technologies
Design & Engineering
Project Management
Vendor Management
Asset Management
Remote Support
Onsite Support
Certification & Training
Structured Cabling Services
Project Management, from Network Engineering Technologies
Strong project management is at the cornerstone of our world-class, expert services and solutions. Our dedicated project managers provide complete, expert oversight of your entire project ensuring it’s...
Remote Support, from Network Engineering Technologies
Our world-class National Customer Support Center (NCSC) operates 24/7, 365 days a year with expert customer support and technical services personnel on staff.
Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
4 GB Ram
1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95
2048MB Dedicated Memory
80GB Disk Space
1000GB Monthly Transfer
3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95
512MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95
256MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Structured Cabling, from Infinity Network Solutions
Fiber Optics is the wave of the future and Infinity can help your business with the installation, design and implementation of any fiber optics service.
Structured Cabling Installation and Support, from Network Engineering Technologies
As a leader in structured cabling services, NET provides expert and experienced design, installation and ongoing support for our customer’s network infrastructures. From CAT5e to CAT7, fiber optic...
Vendor Management, from Network Engineering Technologies
With single points of contact, NET eliminates your need to contact and manage multiple vendors with multiple contracts for your network infrastructure needs.
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
Wireless, from Infinity Network Solutions
Access to your organization’s information and applications is the key in effectively leveraging technology to grow your business. The mobility of wireless networking extends the means by which your...