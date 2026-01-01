Products & Services
10U Colocation, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$395.00Service
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$229.00Service
Asset Management
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Billing Manager
Data Tech Labs
Product
Business VPS, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$99.95Service
Certification and Training
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Consultation
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Dual Rented Billing service
Data Tech Labs
Service
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$329.00Service
FreedomLite
FreedomOperator.com
$9.95Product
FreedomPro
FreedomOperator.com
$19.95Product
FreedomXtreme
FreedomOperator.com
$29.95Product
Hosted Billing / CDR only service
Data Tech Labs
Service
Hosted Billing / GK service
Data Tech Labs
Service
IP/Telephony
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Network Design & Engineering
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Network Security
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Network Threat Remediation
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Network Vulnerability Assessment
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Onsite Support
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Personal VPS, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$39.95Service
Professional Services
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Project Management
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Remote Support
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Rented Billing service
Data Tech Labs
Service
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$129.00Service
Standard VPS, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$69.95Service
Starter Plus VPS
River City Internet Group
$19.95Service
Starter VPS, Hosting
River City Internet Group
$9.95Service
Structured Cabling
Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Structured Cabling Installation and Support
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Vendor Management
Network Engineering Technologies
Service
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution
River City Internet Group
$100.00Service
Wireless
Infinity Network Solutions
Service