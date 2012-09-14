10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00 - Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Asset Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.

Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs

Product

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95 - Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Certification and Training , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions.

Consultation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00 - Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

FreedomLite , from FreedomOperator.com

$9.95 - Product

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

FreedomPro , from FreedomOperator.com

$19.95 - Product

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

FreedomXtreme , from FreedomOperator.com

$29.95 - Product

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

Hosted Billing / CDR only service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...

Hosted Billing / GK service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...

IP/Telephony , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

A single voice and data network gives you the advantages of a converged infrastructure. Streamlined deployment and management optimize existing IT resources. Simplified moves and changes can significantly...

Network Design & Engineering , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET offers network design, engineering and planning consultation services for large, complex networks across a range of industries from retail stores to financial institutions.

Network Security , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Firewalls do not guarantee your network’s safety. Virtually all incidents involving a compromise to network security are the direct result of previously-known vulnerabilities in security configurations.

Network Threat Remediation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Potential vulnerabilities discovered during the course of the vulnerability assessment are discussed with the client to assess the risk/reward posed by the current network configurations. We work to remediate...

Network Vulnerability Assessment , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

The first step in assessing the vulnerability of a particular network is establishing the components of the network. By mapping out the network assets, we aid in identifying existing or potential security...

Onsite Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET can provide national support for all your technology needs from Audio Visual (AV), point of sale (POS) systems to wireless devices, workstations and servers.

Personal VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$39.95 - Service

1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Professional Services , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

Design & Engineering Project Management Vendor Management Asset Management Remote Support Onsite Support Certification & Training Structured Cabling Services

Project Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

Strong project management is at the cornerstone of our world-class, expert services and solutions. Our dedicated project managers provide complete, expert oversight of your entire project ensuring it’s...

Remote Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

Our world-class National Customer Support Center (NCSC) operates 24/7, 365 days a year with expert customer support and technical services personnel on staff.

Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...

Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$129.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer

Standard VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$69.95 - Service

2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Starter Plus VPS , from River City Internet Group

$19.95 - Service

512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Starter VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$9.95 - Service

256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Structured Cabling , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Fiber Optics is the wave of the future and Infinity can help your business with the installation, design and implementation of any fiber optics service.

Structured Cabling Installation and Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

As a leader in structured cabling services, NET provides expert and experienced design, installation and ongoing support for our customer’s network infrastructures. From CAT5e to CAT7, fiber optic...

Vendor Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

With single points of contact, NET eliminates your need to contact and manage multiple vendors with multiple contracts for your network infrastructure needs.

Wholesale Remote Backup Solution , from River City Internet Group

$100.00 - Service

Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.