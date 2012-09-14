|
|
|
|
AdFocus, from eFang
eFang's unique AdFocus bilingual web-based marketing solutions provide you with quality web marketing services. Our carefully selected Chinese translators, marketing consultants, and localization engineers...
|
|
|
|
|
ChinaPR, from eFang
Press releases and targeted press release distribution have been one of the most powerful forms of marketing and advertising available in today's business world. Byworking closely with the mainstream financial...
|
|
|
|
Franchises for Sale and Business Opportunities Information, from Franchise Solutions
The Franchise Solutions website provides information on available franchises for sale and business opportunities. If you are seeking to start your own business, the Franchise Finder will narrow the opportunities...
|
|
|
|
WebSmart, from eFang
WebSmart, eFang's website design/localization department, provides custom bilingual web & graphic design servicesfor independent professionals, non-profit and small to mid-sized organizations, in English...