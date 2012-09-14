Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Caravel , from Transtools



Automatic migration from Cobol or RPG programming languages to Java ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services , from ExpediteBiz

$0.00

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services (UIWS) enable companies to connect with a large number of business services providers, such as DHL, Endicia, AESDirect and others, over the Internet. ExpediteBiz... Offshore Software Development , from Daffodil Software Ltd.



Daffodil Solutions, services division of Daffodil Software is an offshore software development company that understands businesses and aims to deliver value to customers through its software solutions... Web Development And Designing , from Daffodil Software Ltd.



Daffodil Solutions provides a complete range of website designing services. We are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses of all sizes - anyone who might require a presence on the World Wide Web... Services 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

