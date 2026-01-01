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Development Tools, Operating Systems & Utilities Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

Company Profiles

AccuRev, Inc.

AccuRev, Inc.

AccuRev provides process change management for geographically distributed software development. AccuRev’s award-winning software configuration management (SCM) solution easily and efficiently...

Adolix Software

Adolix Software

Adolix Software easy-to-use tools and utilities like Adolix Outlook Express Backup, Adolix PDF Converter, eCover Engineer and many more.

Agile IT Partners Inc

Agile IT Partners Inc

Agile IT Partners Inc is the leading provider of Forte migration tools. We provide automated tools that help our customers migrate from Sun's Forte/UDS platform to the Java or .NET platform. Our...

Andersen

Andersen

Andersen is an international custom software development company. Since its foundation in 2007, the company has opened 10 development centers and about 10 sales offices around the world. The company...

AppFusions, Inc.

AppFusions, Inc.

AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services to help enterprises harness together workflows and key data...

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Tethys Solutions, LLC offers smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurial startups and small...

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion,...

Caretta Software

Caretta Software

Caretta Software aims to create tools that enhance the development process and help companies build software that better meets user needs. Our flagship product, GUI Design Studio, allows...

CloudBacko Corporation

CloudBacko Corporation

CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized in developing backup and recovery software for businesses to...

CollabNet

CollabNet

CollabNet provides companies with solutions for on-demand distributed software development across the entire application lifecycle of a product by combining a Web-based software application with a...

Corsac Software, Inc.

Corsac Software, Inc.

Professional tools for Webmasters, Web designers and Web developers.

Cybele Software

Cybele Software

Cybele Software is a leading provider of software solutions that enable companies to extend their existing technology foundation by integrating with trend-setting technology innovations. Since 2002,...

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management software products, database synchronization and CRM...

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software tool called Track-IT®. Since 1989, this privately held...

ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

Since 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. has been developing and marketing password recovery, forensics, and security software for Windows. The company also offers a comprehensive line of password recovery,...

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems

Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Headquartered in the...

Eshinesoft, Corp

Eshinesoft, Corp

Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including sharewares and freewares for home and business users. Our goal...

ExpediteBiz

ExpediteBiz

ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services are designed to...

febooti software

febooti software

febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its first product titled fileTweak. In 2004 febooti software...

Gentleware AG

Gentleware AG

Gentleware AG was founded in 2000 in Hamburg, Germany, and develops tools for software modeling based on the Unified Modeling Language (UML). It is led by the founder and Board of Directors member Dr.

GoldSolution Software

GoldSolution Software

Software developer of Driver Magician , which offers a professional solution for device drivers backup, restoration and update in Windows operating system. It identifies all the ...

Grandite

Grandite

Grandite is known as the supplier of tools for data and process modeling as well as the provider of related services. Having been on the market for more than 15 years, Grandite’s software is...

Hoo Technologies

Hoo Technologies

Hoo Technologies is a software development team founded in 2003. We create multimedia and network applications. Our goal is to make powerful and easy-to-use applications for home users, professionals...

Investintech.com Inc.

Investintech.com Inc.

Investintech.com Inc. is the publisher of PDF conversion and creation software solutions for the desktop, server and developer level. Our Able2Extract PDF Converter lets users convert their PDF...

Logdy.com

Logdy.com

Each website needs a reliable statistics. Full-featured statistics is one of the best tools to improve any website. We believe that statistics should be FREE and without significant limitations so...

Micro 2000

Micro 2000

Founded in 1990, privately held, and headquartered in Glendale, California, Micro2000 is the industry leader in PC hardware diagnostics for Windows® computers through its award-winning...

Micro 2000 Inc.

Micro 2000 Inc.

Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO Rob McFarlane in 1990 to provide professional quality computer...

Net Sphaera

Net Sphaera

Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed a significant skill in the automatic handling of SMS messages...

No Magic, Inc.

No Magic, Inc.

No Magic, Inc. is a Wyoming Corporation, the vendor of the award winning software modeling tool MagicDraw. No Magic operates worldwide; our software development facilities are located in the EU...

No-U-Turn, Inc.

No-U-Turn, Inc.

No-U-Turn, Inc., a privately-held corporation based out of Bradenton, Florida, has been providing software solutions to the industry since 1998. No-U-Turn also offers custom software development and...

Nooran Corp

Nooran Corp

Nooran Corp. is a software development firm based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, which specializes in developing and marketing useful software utilities. Nooran Corp. also develops custom software...

Omnicor

Omnicor

Supplier of Ethernet IP traffic generators and network impairment emulators for IP network and device testing. Choose from software or hardware platforms. Ideal for fixed, mobile and satellite...

Paradigm System Solutions Inc

Paradigm System Solutions Inc

Business Overview Paradigm System Solutions Inc. provides laptop computer products and system consulting services to businesses that place a premium on durability, ruggedness, mobility, and wireless...

Parasoft Corporation

Parasoft Corporation

Parasoft is the leading provider of innovative solutions for automated software test and analysis and the establishment of software error prevention practices as an integrated part of the software...

pdf-file.com

pdf-file.com

Nooran Corp. is a software development firm based in Markham. Ontario. Canada, which specializes in developing and marketing useful software utilities. Nooran Corp. also develops custom software...

phpShield PHP Encoder

phpShield PHP Encoder

Some other PHP encoding systems do not use bytecode and it is very easy to reverse engineer their protected scripts back to the original source code. With bytecode encryption, it is never possible to...

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich Schwarzbach, a BSEE from Indiana Institute of Technology...

RSS Systems

RSS Systems

Rss Systems develops award winner Windows utilities. 4DIskclean Gold #1 Disk tool

Scand LLC

Scand LLC

Scand LLC is software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company delivers offshore outsourcing software development services supplied by the best quality, timeliness and...

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs are small, fast and handy. Our software does not include...

Simplogix, Inc.

Simplogix, Inc.

Established in 2003 Simplogix Inc. has successfully develped and implemented over 150 site projects, meeting the highest standards of the software industry. We are a young, dynamic team who knows...

SoftForYou

SoftForYou

SoftForYou is a privately held software company specializing in child safety software products for both the home and enterprise markets. Launched in 2000, iProtectYou was specifically...

SoftLogica

SoftLogica

SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW, DVD, FTP or LAN. http://www.backup-platinum.com *Handy...

Sourceguardian.com

Sourceguardian.com

The SourceGuardian™ products are being built as a suite of professional systems for source code protection. Our dedicated team of programmers and encryption ...

SPARX Systems

SPARX Systems

Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing support of affordable, productive and user-friendly...

Stylus Studio

Stylus Studio

Stylus Studio® is the industry's most innovative XML IDE providing advanced support for XML and its related technologies: XSL, XSLT, XML Schema, DTD, SOAP, WSDL, SQL/XML, XML mapping and XQuery.

Syncro Soft

Syncro Soft

Syncro Soft provides services in the XML and Java domains. The experience in developing both in-house and external customer projects may help you in several ways: XML Analisys Syncro Soft...

Systweak Software

Systweak Software

Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and develop advanced software for multiple platforms. Over the...

Taragana

Taragana

About Taragana: Taragana is a leading provider of Web 2.0 enabling software and services. Taragana's offerings include Translator Plugin Pro & Translator Plugin Gold software which provides...

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