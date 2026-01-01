Andersen is an international custom software development company. Since its foundation in 2007, the company has opened 10 development centers and about 10 sales offices around the world. The company...
Tethys Solutions, LLC offers smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurial startups and small...
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized in developing backup and recovery software for businesses to...
Cybele Software is a leading provider of software solutions that enable companies to extend their existing technology foundation by integrating with trend-setting technology innovations.
Since 2002,...
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including sharewares and freewares for home and business users. Our goal...
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services are designed to...
Hoo Technologies is a software development team founded in 2003. We create multimedia and network applications. Our goal is to make powerful and easy-to-use applications for home users, professionals...
Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO Rob McFarlane in 1990 to provide professional quality computer...
Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed a significant skill in the automatic handling of SMS messages...
No-U-Turn, Inc., a privately-held corporation based out of Bradenton, Florida, has been providing software solutions to the industry since 1998. No-U-Turn also offers custom software development and...
Business Overview
Paradigm System Solutions Inc. provides laptop computer products and system consulting services to businesses that place a premium on durability, ruggedness, mobility, and wireless...
Some other PHP encoding systems do not use bytecode and it is very easy to reverse engineer their protected scripts back to the original source code. With bytecode encryption, it is never possible to...