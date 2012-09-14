Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Computers & Software
>
Computer Software
> Development Tools, Operating Systems & Utilities Software
Development Tools, Operating Systems & Utilities Software
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Development Tools, Operating Systems & Utilities Software
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Cybele Software
Wilmington, DE
Cybele Software is a leading provider of software solutions that enable companies to extend their existing technology foundation by integrating with trend-setting technology innovations. Since...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Arteric
Summit, NJ
Arteric is a full-service interactive agency with a technology tool belt filled with open-source technologies, including PHP, MySQL, SQLite,...
No-nonsense Labs
Madrid, Spain
No-nonsense Labs is a spanish start-up company located in Madrid (Spain) specialized in the development of no-nonsensical software and mobile...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AccuRev, Inc.
Lexington, MA
AccuRev provides process change management for geographically distributed software development. AccuRev’s award-winning software configuration...
Adolix Software
Timisoara, Romania
Adolix Software easy-to-use tools and utilities like Adolix Outlook Express Backup, Adolix PDF Converter, eCover Engineer and many...
Agile IT Partners Inc
Concord, CA
Agile IT Partners Inc is the leading provider of Forte migration tools. We provide automated tools that help our customers migrate from...
AppFusions, Inc.
CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services...
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
San Jose, CA
Tethys Solutions, LLC offers smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune...
BoonEx Ltd.
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals...
Caretta Software
Oxford, United Kingdom
Caretta Software aims to create tools that enhance the development process and help companies build software that better meets user needs.
CloudBacko Corporation
Road Town, British Virgin Islands
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized...
CollabNet
Brisbane, CA
CollabNet provides companies with solutions for on-demand distributed software development across the entire application lifecycle of a...
Corsac Software, Inc.
Fuzhou, China
Professional tools for Webmasters, Web designers and Web developers.
Daffodil Software Ltd.
India
Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management...
DOVICO Software
Dieppe, Canada
DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software...
ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.
Moscow, Russia
Since 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. has been developing and marketing password recovery, forensics, and security software for Windows. The company...
EPAM Systems
Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout...
Eshinesoft, Corp
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including...
ExpediteBiz
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies.
febooti software
Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its...
Gentleware AG
Germany
Gentleware AG was founded in 2000 in Hamburg, Germany, and develops tools for software modeling based on the Unified Modeling Language (UML).
GoldSolution Software
shanghai, China
Software developer of Driver Magician , which offers a professional solution for device drivers backup, restoration and update...
Grandite
Quebec, Canada
Grandite is known as the supplier of tools for data and process modeling as well as the provider of related services. Having been on the...
Hoo Technologies
Hoo Technologies is a software development team founded in 2003. We create multimedia and network applications. Our goal is to make powerful...
Investintech.com Inc.
Tortonto, Canada
Investintech.com Inc. is the publisher of PDF conversion and creation software solutions for the desktop, server and developer level. Our...
Logdy.com
Each website needs a reliable statistics. Full-featured statistics is one of the best tools to improve any website. We believe that statistics...
Micro 2000
East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Founded in 1990, privately held, and headquartered in Glendale, California, Micro2000 is the industry leader in PC hardware diagnostics...
Micro 2000 Inc.
Glendale, CA
Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO...
Net Sphaera
Italy
Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed...
No Magic, Inc.
Allen, TX
No Magic, Inc. is a Wyoming Corporation, the vendor of the award winning software modeling tool MagicDraw. No Magic operates worldwide;...
No-U-Turn, Inc.
Bradenton, FL
No-U-Turn, Inc., a privately-held corporation based out of Bradenton, Florida, has been providing software solutions to the industry since...
Nooran Corp
Markham, Canada
Nooran Corp. is a software development firm based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, which specializes in developing and marketing useful software...
Omnicor
Foster City, CA
Supplier of Ethernet IP traffic generators and network impairment emulators for IP network and device testing. Choose from software or hardware...
Paradigm System Solutions Inc
Tempe, AZ
Business Overview Paradigm System Solutions Inc. provides laptop computer products and system consulting services to businesses that place...
Parasoft Corporation
Monrovia, CA
Parasoft is the leading provider of innovative solutions for automated software test and analysis and the establishment of software error...
pdf-file.com
Ontario, Canada
Nooran Corp. is a software development firm based in Markham. Ontario. Canada, which specializes in developing and marketing useful software...
phpShield PHP Encoder
Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Some other PHP encoding systems do not use bytecode and it is very easy to reverse engineer their protected scripts back to the original...
Recompliant, Inc.
Sebastian, FL
Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich...
RSS Systems
sao paulo, Brazil
Rss Systems develops award winner Windows utilities. 4DIskclean Gold #1 Disk tool
Scand LLC
Minsk, Belarus
Scand LLC is software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company delivers offshore outsourcing software development...
Sencesa Group
Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs...
Simplogix, Inc.
oradea, Romania
Established in 2003 Simplogix Inc. has successfully develped and implemented over 150 site projects, meeting the highest standards of the...
SoftForYou
SoftForYou is a privately held software company specializing in child safety software products for both the home and enterprise markets.
SoftLogica
Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,...
Sourceguardian.com
Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
The SourceGuardian™ products are being built as a suite of professional systems for source code protection. Our...
SPARX Systems
Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing...
Stylus Studio
Bedford, MA
Stylus Studio® is the industry's most innovative XML IDE providing advanced support for XML and its related technologies: XSL, XSLT, XML...
Syncro Soft
Craiova, Romania
Syncro Soft provides services in the XML and Java domains. The experience in developing both in-house and external customer projects may...
Systweak Software
Jaipur, India
Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and...
Taragana
Kolkata, India
About Taragana: Taragana is a leading provider of Web 2.0 enabling software and services. Taragana's offerings include Translator Plugin...
Companies 1 - 50 of 56
Page:
1
|
2
|
Next
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help