|
|
|Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
|
|
|
|
Manager Zone, from Power Challenge
$0.00
One of the early innovators of management sports games, Manager Zone provides users full control of managing their team, including training their players, determining tactics, and managing the team's budget.
|
|
|
|
Power Racing, from Power Challenge
$0.00
Power Racing, a free-to-play, web-based, console-quality multi-player auto racing game. Users will be able to race against other members from around the globe, unlock new cars and tracks, and customize...
|
|
|
|
Power Soccer, from Power Challenge
$0.00
Power Soccer is a free, web-based, console-quality multi-player soccer game. Users can play head-to-head against members from around the globe, take part in Cups to earn trophies for their teams or favorite...
|Services 1 - 4 of 4
|Page: 1